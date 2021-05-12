Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

- Added Positions: VDC, VGLT, EWW, EWU, SCHP, DBEU, SCHO, SCHR, VCSH, VMBS, VCIT, VCLT, USHY, EUFN, VTI, VTIP,
- Reduced Positions: VHT, XLE, IXC, EWY, CWB, KBWB,
For the details of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morningstar+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Morningstar Investment Management LLC
- iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) - 3,426,297 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 402,912 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.36%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 273,598 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.63%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 595,142 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 593,061 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.74%
Morningstar Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.36%. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $182.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 402,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 593,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $46.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 715,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 359,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.35%. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Morningstar Investment Management LLC still held 669,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.
