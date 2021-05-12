Mcrae Capital Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Perficient Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells Facebook Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mcrae Capital Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Perficient Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells Facebook Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Mcrae Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Perficient Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Kinder Morgan Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells Facebook Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, International Business Machines Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mcrae Capital Management Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcrae+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 90,695 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
  2. Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 120,425 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,768 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 95,487 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  5. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 69,125 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 222,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1742.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $179.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 2947.45%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 122,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $117.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 102,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 718,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 563.67%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Southern Co by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 71,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 94.18%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $300.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.53%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 65.42%. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 19,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.77%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 4,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.23%. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 2,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.25%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 972 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider