Mcrae Capital Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Perficient Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Sells Facebook Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: PRFT, UNP, TPL, TT, PM, COP, CVS, NVT,
- Added Positions: FISV, CHKP, KMI, BMY, USB, HSY, BDX, TFC, SO, Y, OMC, VZ, MDT, JPM, T, LH, WDAY, SWKS, CB, MCD, GLD, WM, NEE, MRK, JNJ, DUK, SYY,
- Reduced Positions: FB, IBM, CRNC, WSM, PYPL, NUAN, IVV, ZBRA, PWR, INTC, MSFT, IJH, LOW, IJR, SPY, DHR, VOO, CSCO, COST, AAPL, INTU, ACN, MSGS, NKE, HD, ABT, XOM, RTX, CVX, XYL, WMT, KO, BND, TXN, PPG, FTV, GS, HPI,
- Sold Out: VIAC, TIF,
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 90,695 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 120,425 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,768 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 95,487 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 69,125 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 222,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1742.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $179.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 2947.45%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 122,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $117.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 102,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 718,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 563.67%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Southern Co by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 71,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 94.18%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $300.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.53%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 65.42%. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 19,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.77%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 4,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.23%. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 2,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.25%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 972 shares as of 2021-03-31.
