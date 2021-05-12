Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys Royal Gold Inc, Dollar General Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Plug Power Inc, CME Group Inc

New Purchases: RGLD, AKAM, GWW, BEPC, WMB, USB, POR, AMAT, MP, COG, CMPS, PRTS, TECK, DNMR, ESNT, HZNP, ESXB, CMA, CMG, ON, NSC, ET,

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Gold Inc, Dollar General Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Plug Power Inc, CME Group Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Galapagos NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc owns 231 stocks with a total value of $898 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,360 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 807,213 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,782 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,845 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 458,212 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 84,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $111.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 68,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.921200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $456.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 135,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 226.73%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 51,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 111.04%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $296.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 358.09%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 105,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.64.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92.