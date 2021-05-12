Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys Royal Gold Inc, Dollar General Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Plug Power Inc, CME Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys Royal Gold Inc, Dollar General Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Plug Power Inc, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Purchase, NY, based Investment company Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Gold Inc, Dollar General Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Plug Power Inc, CME Group Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Galapagos NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc owns 231 stocks with a total value of $898 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+woods+capital+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,360 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 807,213 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,782 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,845 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 458,212 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 84,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $111.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 68,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.921200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $456.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 135,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 226.73%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 51,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 111.04%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $296.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 358.09%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 105,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.64.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALPINE WOODS CAPITAL INVESTORS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider