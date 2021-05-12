Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc Buys Royal Gold Inc, Dollar General Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Plug Power Inc, CME Group Inc

- New Purchases: RGLD, AKAM, GWW, BEPC, WMB, USB, POR, AMAT, MP, COG, CMPS, PRTS, TECK, DNMR, ESNT, HZNP, ESXB, CMA, CMG, ON, NSC, ET,
- Added Positions: DG, UNP, AMZN, FDX, BABA, LHX, VFC, TJX, FIS, INGR, NOC, MDLZ, AMD, V, SJM, DLR, BK, GOOG, PEP, FAF, ABBV, AMGN, CRSP, KRE, T, AJRD, NVDA, COLD, ISBC, CONE, MSI, AUDC, CARR, APD, WLKP, VZ, CARA, FB, AMRN, TMUS, SPG, MRK, GRMN, MA, UNH, GOLD, MSFT, HLI, BLK, ITW,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, PLUG, CME, AEP, MDT, CUB, AVY, ZBRA, LCII, LOGI, LEN, DHI, RTX, CRL, INTC, LGIH, KMB, ORLY, WFC, SITM, FICO, IFF, ED, NBIX, WM, AVGO, TT, TMO, TGT, TSM, SYK, DGX, REGN, CMS, TFX, DUK, XOM, ABT, BDX, ZBH, FISV, CFG, ARE, WHR, PFE, GILD, DHR,
- Sold Out: GLPG, MRVL, RWM, IPGP, AZO, INMD, FOLD, CRM, LMT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,360 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 807,213 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,782 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,845 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 458,212 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 84,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $111.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 68,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.921200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 77,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35. The stock is now traded at around $456.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 135,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 226.73%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 51,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 111.04%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.38%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $296.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 358.09%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 105,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.64.Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Alpine Woods Capital Investors, Llc sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92.
