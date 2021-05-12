Minot Capital, Lp Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

New Purchases: WD5A, HGV, VTIP,

WD5A, HGV, VTIP, Reduced Positions: SPY, ACWI, EFA, IWD,

SPY, ACWI, EFA, IWD, Sold Out: TNL, VAC,

Investment company Minot Capital, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minot Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Minot Capital, Lp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,239,567 shares, 22.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 234,389 shares, 17.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49% Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A) - 1,473,608 shares, 17.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 818,389 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 226,126 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%

Minot Capital, Lp initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.3%. The holding were 1,473,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minot Capital, Lp initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 516,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minot Capital, Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 229,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Minot Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $54.26.

Minot Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67.