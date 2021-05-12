Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX

New Purchases: MSOS, RPV, LH, DHI, DBJP, ONEM, SMH, INMD, RKT, IQV, CSV, NUS, IVOL, FXN, BKNG, PRU, VIAC, TEAM, UBER, ZNGA, NOK, CSX, FSLY, IDU, NET, DOCU, SDY, ZEN, GDX, CVS, TDOC, PANW, PAYX, ROKU, TWLO, FROG, FOXA, CRM, PFF, SPLK, SYY, OKTA, FUTY, ADP, RPAY, MELI,

Investment company Financial Enhancement Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Enhancement Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Financial Enhancement Group LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 240,894 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2955.48% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 437,282 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.36% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 263,059 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,297 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) - 270,888 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 270,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 145,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $275.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 29,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 52,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $48.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 55,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 66,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2955.48%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.29%. The holding were 240,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 437,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 4347.01%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $239.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 21,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 498,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 367.95%. The purchase prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37.