Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX

- New Purchases: MSOS, RPV, LH, DHI, DBJP, ONEM, SMH, INMD, RKT, IQV, CSV, NUS, IVOL, FXN, BKNG, PRU, VIAC, TEAM, UBER, ZNGA, NOK, CSX, FSLY, IDU, NET, DOCU, SDY, ZEN, GDX, CVS, TDOC, PANW, PAYX, ROKU, TWLO, FROG, FOXA, CRM, PFF, SPLK, SYY, OKTA, FUTY, ADP, RPAY, MELI,
- Added Positions: IEF, FTSM, CAT, GLDM, FXO, FMB, LTPZ, ITE, SHOP, NEE, VWOB, DOV, FMC, FPE, LLY, MTUM, MSFT, MSGE, DE, MA,
- Reduced Positions: VNLA, FXD, VZ, STAG, XLY, USMV, YSG, LPSN, SPEM, PYPL, FXL, FXH, IIPR, VIG, AAPL, FCT, SPLG, CHD, JPST, SPIP, SPMD, FXZ, FXR, VVR, DHR, TLT, EXPD, SPSB, UIVM, MINT, INDA, BXMX, SPYD, UI, EMB, GLD, VO, IPKW, QLYS, WMT, IBM, PEP, CAPE, ZTS, DVY, FIW, QUAL, VNQ, RTX, GSLC, PG, XMLV, DG, BRK.B, JPM, TMO, NXQ, JNJ, ANTM, AMZN, DIS, GE, GM, HPQ, KR, PFE, VWO, F, CTVA, WAB, VEA, UPS, MVF, EPD, SPTS, SCHW, PM, BRO, XOM, ETG, CSCO, FEZ, BABA, CVX, VFH, ADBE, ORCL, SAP, VTRS, NXP, T, CDW, HD, BA, MRK, UNP, VYM, PCY,
- Sold Out: OEF, ARKG, ESPO, RWM, CCJ, SUMO, RVLV, TCS, CSGP, VFF, XLV, ARKK, NZF, MUH, HUBS, MAV, BST, CHRS, CNR, LDP, MDB, MUA, DDOG, VCSH, DT, ACIW, DD, KMI, O, WEN, OTIS, XRT, AZN, FOXF, INTC, ARCC, TBT, HPE, CARR, GOOGL, SPTL, ET, DEO, BAC, MVT, XLC, IRM,
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 240,894 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2955.48%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 437,282 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.36%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 263,059 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,297 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
- AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) - 270,888 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 270,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 145,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $275.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 29,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 52,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $48.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 55,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 66,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2955.48%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.29%. The holding were 240,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 437,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 4347.01%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $239.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 21,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 498,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (ITE)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 367.95%. The purchase prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85.Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.Sold Out: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37.
