Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Enhancement Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells iShares S&P 100 ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Enhancement Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Financial Enhancement Group LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Enhancement Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+enhancement+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Enhancement Group LLC
  1. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 240,894 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2955.48%
  2. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 437,282 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.36%
  3. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 263,059 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.57%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,297 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
  5. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) - 270,888 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 270,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 145,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $275.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 29,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 52,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $48.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 55,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 66,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2955.48%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.29%. The holding were 240,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 437,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 4347.01%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $239.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 21,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 498,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (ITE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in by 38.28%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 367.95%. The purchase prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The sale prices were between $64.82 and $81.03, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Sold Out: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Enhancement Group LLC.

1. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Enhancement Group LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider