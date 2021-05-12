Strategic Blueprint, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ConocoPhillips, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Walmart Inc, Mastercard Inc
- New Purchases: EFV, COP, DG, SCHA, DAL, REGN, MTUM, DNMR, XLE, IGLB, CAT, F, SCHG, VEEV, PNR, GSLC, SUB, VT, IUSB, ARKG, NEP, FDN, CSCO, SCHV, SPYG, SUSC, XLF, DES, VOT, IFF, TFC, IJJ, DSI, SPTS, STK, SBUX, CRM, LOW, PHYS,
- Added Positions: PYPL, NFLX, V, SPY, ESGU, BOND, SQ, HUM, BA, PG, SPLG, TOTL, EFG, VTI, AMZN, FVD, GOVT, VB, ARKK, BND, FTCS, VLUE, MSFT, SHW, FSKR, LMBS, FTSM, MUB, TGT, JPM, ARKW, SCHD, SPDW, QQQ, SSO, UWM, TTD, XLK, ABT, IDV, IJR, VTV, XLV, BRK.B, JNJ, CORP, DEM, FMB, GLD, SHY, TIP, VOO, FSK, FTEC, IWD, LQD, VO, GS, HON, MDT, PEP, VZ, ABBV, FNDF, IEMG, VIG, VNLA, T, AMD, APH, SCHW, CVX, CLX, CL, XOM, NEE, HD, ITW, NKE, PPG, PFE, TROW, UNP, DIS, DNP, VRSK, KMI, ZTS, IQV, CDW, GNL, MNA, PXH, SCZ, SPEM, STPZ, VGT, VYM, XLU, XT, NLY, ADP, KO, CMCSA, EW, INTC, ISRG, KMB, SRCL, TJX, AWK, EPAM, GOOG, ARES, BSV, FLRN, VFH, VPU,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, MA, AGG, TSLA, RODM, EBND, SIZE, SPIB, ADBE, LNT, ACWI, SO, FIXD, AEP, MCD, NVDA, GOLD, IHI, QUAL, AAPL, USMV, SPTL, SHYG, BAX, IYG, IGSB, SPSM, DUK, FB, SCHO, AMT, ESGE, SHV, IPAC, SPAB, ROKU, IEUR, JNK, APD, LGLV, HYG, FTC, IVV, PNFP, MBB, QCOM, RPV, SMG, LLY, SPTM, COST, MS, VCIT, PJP, BX, FEP, IXJ, VEA, XLP, EXAS, GOOGL, IDXX, SPGI, RTX, TWLO, IJH,
- Sold Out: MMC, AMGN, UNH, GPC, NOW, APO, CHGG, VXX, BIL, MDLZ, FPE, PFF, PAYC, BNDX, FLOT, UPS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Blueprint, LLC
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 323,474 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 597,319 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 139,130 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.65%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 282,344 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,175 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 107,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 72,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 54,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $512.038900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1199.58%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $241.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 24,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 495.87%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 325.80%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 50.22%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 21,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 495.69%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $210.087500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 466.49%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $455.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7.
