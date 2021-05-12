Logo
Strategic Blueprint, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ConocoPhillips, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Walmart Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strategic Blueprint, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ConocoPhillips, Netflix Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, Walmart Inc, Mastercard Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Blueprint, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Blueprint, LLC owns 245 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Blueprint, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+blueprint%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Blueprint, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 323,474 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 597,319 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 139,130 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.65%
  4. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 282,344 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.13%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,175 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 107,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 72,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 54,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $512.038900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1199.58%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $241.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 24,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 495.87%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 325.80%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 50.22%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 21,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 495.69%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $210.087500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 466.49%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $455.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Blueprint, LLC. Also check out:

1. Strategic Blueprint, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Blueprint, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Blueprint, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Blueprint, LLC keeps buying
