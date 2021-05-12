Logo
Verity Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Durham, NC, based Investment company Verity Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verity Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Verity Asset Management, Inc. owns 204 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verity Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verity+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Verity Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 40,898 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.73%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 200,437 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  3. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 76,967 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.80%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 14,491 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,455 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.07%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 31,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 37,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $374.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 40,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 983.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 22,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 76,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.07%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 143.60%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 199.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Verity Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Verity Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Verity Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Verity Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Verity Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider