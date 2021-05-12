Verity Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IJS, XLE, VPL, XLB, IYE, XLF, VXX, UWM, SGEN, BIG, LHX, FL, WOR, DKS, EEM, IUSV, OC, SHY, SNX, ANTM, HYG, SHYG, IEFA, IFF, EXPE, ONEQ, ITA, GDRX, MP, LB, BYD, POAHY, PFPT, WYNN, PAG, GOOGL, DGRO, IUSG, HYLN, GFF, ALLE, IGSB, EDIT, FCX, WPRT, IWR, HI, LEN, MA, HTLD, DBI, JPM, VNQ, TIP, TEVA, FB, UNG, LIT, VTV, CAL, SQ, STKL, HRZN, NLY,
- Added Positions: VOO, AGG, FLOT, IVV, MINT, VGSH, AAPL, TSN, GPK, MSFT, CVS, AMZN, GD, IBM, LQD, GDX, WMT, XOM, ATEN, EW, IAU, GILD, VTIP, WBA, NVDA, SCHWPD.PFD, IUSB, RGLD, MRTN, SLV, KR, PEP, MMM, BRK.B, BLK, ROP, CNQ, VTI, CMC, K, HEI, KO, INTC, PFE, CSCO, VEA, SWKS, XLNX, LMT, VTEB, IVW, VWO, ABT, V, XLP, JNJ, LVS, MCD, SKX, MRK, NKE, CMCSA, MDGL, PM, IJR, ORCL, DIS, COG, EPD, HALO, PG, MTBC, CPRI, UBSI, MOS, PHYS, INTU, VZ, CVX, SO, VIG, OMC, NWL, AVGO, GPC, MSM, ROK, AMAT,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, BSV, BNDX, FXI, IWM, XBI, PFF, TBT, ARCC, RSP, TXN, TAN, SPR, PSX, RTX, DIA, PYPL, GIII, IIVI, UPS, HON, NXST, EMR, QQQ, RJA, ADP, SPTN, MDC, MDLZ, DUK, CAT, URG, PHO, SBUX, JW.A, BIV, EPI, AL, UNP, VMBS,
- Sold Out: VB, VGIT, SGT, SPLK, IJK, MDY, IYJ, SBGI, BND, HTGC, URA, WRK, GME, MIK, PE, NTRS, MJ, SCS, KNL, CBIO, HMY, NPTN,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 40,898 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.73%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 200,437 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 76,967 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.80%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 14,491 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,455 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.07%
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 31,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 37,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $374.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 40,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 983.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 22,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.80%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 76,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.07%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 143.60%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 199.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Verity Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.
