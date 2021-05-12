Logo
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Target Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northwest Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Target Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Casey's General Stores Inc, FIRST TR L CAP VAL, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Polaris Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 60,699 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,265 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 39,990 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 119,272 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
  5. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 105,106 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 24,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13. The stock is now traded at around $214.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 196,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $168.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.



