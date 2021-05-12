Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Target Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc

New Purchases: TGT, USFR, CASY, FTA, XLE, BAC, IEF, SCZ,

Investment company Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Target Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Casey's General Stores Inc, FIRST TR L CAP VAL, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Polaris Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 60,699 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,265 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 39,990 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 119,272 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 105,106 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 24,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13. The stock is now traded at around $214.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 196,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $168.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.