Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Target Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Altria Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: TGT, USFR, CASY, FTA, XLE, BAC, IEF, SCZ,
- Added Positions: FPE, AOA, AGG, VGIT, EFV, GOVT, BIV, BRK.B, VIG, BSV, SPIP, IUSV, VTV, MUB, IIPR, IEFA, SPTM, VNQ, VT, AMZN, SHM, NEAR, STIP, IEI, VNQI, AOM, VUG, T,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, IWN, VBR, DIS, PEP, VWO, IVV, VOO, PII, IWB, LMBS, VSS, SPEM, SPDW, AMLP, VOE, SCHF, EEM, AOK, TSLA, ICF, VOT, PFF, IJS, XOM, VEU, FTSM, ACWI,
- Sold Out: PG, MO,
These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 60,699 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 116,265 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 39,990 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 119,272 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 105,106 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 24,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13. The stock is now traded at around $214.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 196,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $168.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.
