SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) and Encourages Investors With More Than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (Emergent or the Company) (: EBS). If you are a shareholder of Emergent with more than $300,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.



On March 31, 2021, The New York Times published an article reporting that in late February 2021, employees at Emergent Baltimore manufacturing plant mixed up ingredients of the different COVID-19 vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine forcing regulators to delay authorization of the plants production line.

On April 1, 2021, the Associated Press reported on Emergents history of violations, noting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has repeatedly cited Emergent for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination in its facilities.

On April 3, 2021, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration placed J&J in charge of Emergents Baltimore plant and prohibited it from producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, a setback for a Company that had touted its unique preparedness and proven manufacturing capabilities only months prior.

On this news, the Companys stock price fell $14.29 per share, or over 15%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $78.62 per share on April 5, 2021.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Emergents Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (ii) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergents facility led to a string of FDA citations; (iii) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants public statements about Emergents ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a shareholder of Emergent who purchased Emergent securities between July 6, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive, you have until June 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at [email protected] .

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Emergent should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact