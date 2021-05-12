First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 46 Cents Per Share





First+American+Financial+Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per common share.









The cash dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 8, 2021.









About First American









First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at %3Ci%3Ewww.firstam.com%3C%2Fi%3E.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005851/en/