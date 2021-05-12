Logo
FOX News Channel to Launch New Weekend Programs in Early June

Business Wire
May 12, 2021
FOX News Channel (FNC) will launch a new weekend slate beginning on June 5-6 naming Trey Gowdy to host a 7 PM/ET Sunday evening program, Dan Bongino to host a primetime Saturday show at 10 PM/ET, and adding The Big Saturday and The Big Sunday Show (5-6 PM/ET) to the schedule permanently.

On Sunday evenings, former South Carolina Congressman and FNC contributor Trey Gowdy will headline a new live program at 7 PM/ET starting on June 6th.Gowdy will utilize his signature mixture of wisdom, humor, historical references and insightful analysis to offer the audience a new outlook on the latest issues facing the country. Capitalizing on his experiences as a former prosecutor and Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Gowdy will break down the latest legal and political news from across the nation and offer his seasoned perspective while providing viewers with the tools to draw their own conclusions. The program will also feature timely, solution-oriented interviews with decision makers and Washington insiders, with bipartisanship as a pillar of dialogue. He will also spotlight original stories of triumph and success from across the country and highlight why Americans should be optimistic about the future. Gowdy joined FNC as a contributor in January 2019 and hosts The Trey Gowdy Podcast on FOX News Audio.

FOX News contributor and former U.S. Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino will also join FNCs weekend primetime lineup as the host ofa new 10 PM/ET program launching June 5th. Bongino will tackle the weeks most pressing headlines, drawing on his experiences as a former law enforcement official to discuss Americans top priorities: liberty, security and their families. Viewers can expect Bonginos passionate and powerful voice on topics from policing to censorship. Each week he will feature stories and interviews that highlight community heroes like veterans and police officers on the front lines keeping America safe. Bongino, who joined FNC as a contributor in 2019, replaces Greg Gutfeld in the weekend time slot who recently launched Gutfeld! at 11 PM/ET on weeknights last month to record ratings.

In addition to his new primetime role, Bongino will continue to serve as the host of Westwood Ones The Dan Bongino Show and as part of his new deal with FOX News Media, FOX Nation will now stream his daily radio program The Dan Bongino Show from 12-3 PM/ET beginning on May 25th. Bongino took over the timeslot formerly held by the late conservative radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh on key Cumulus stations across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Washington, DC markets.

Throughout the early evening, FNC will present a pair of panel discussion programs, The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show, from 5-6 PM/ET on each respective day. The one-hour ensemble will feature a rotating group of panelists, including a mix of popular FNC personalities to discuss and debate hot topics in news and culture from a diverse set of viewpoints. Modeled after the networks signature top-rated panel programs The Five and Outnumbered, the shows originally debuted on March 6th and after a successful test run, will now become a new fixture of the weekend lineup beginning Saturday, June 5th.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 19 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005888/en/

