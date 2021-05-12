Moore Kuehn Encourages GFN, EQT, XOG, and LIVK Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



General Finance Corporation ( GFN)



A tender offer expiring on May 21, 2021, was commenced by United Rentals to acquired General Finance Corporation for $19.00 per share. The solicitation statements filed with the SEC in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

EQT Corporation (: EQT)



EQT Corporation has agreed to merge with Alta Resources. Under the proposed transaction, Alta Resources will receive $1 billion in cash and 105,306,346 EQT shares.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. ( XOG)



Extraction Oil & Gas has agreed to merge with Bonanza Creek Energy. Under the proposed transaction, Extraction Oil will receive 1.1711 shares of Bonanza per share.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. ( LIVK)



LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with AgileThought. Under the proposed transaction, LIV Capital shareholders will only receive 16.5% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

