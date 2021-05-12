Pixelworks Display Technology Powers ASUS Zenfone 8 Series

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the new flagship smartphone ASUS Zenfone 8 series the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip incorporate the Company's leading color calibration, DC Dimming and HDR tone mapping technology to make on-screen entertainment come to life for ASUS mobile users. With HDR certification, Zenfone 8 series users can enjoy the most immersive new content from popular streaming sites, such as Amazon, Netflix and YouTube.

With Pixelworks' advanced display technology, the new Zenfone 8 series deliver more vibrant colors and absolute color accuracy for true-to-life videos and photos, with greater contrast and detail, even when viewing in darker environments. The Company's innovative DC dimming feature reduces flicker sometimes associated with screen dimming in dark environments, improving eye comfort while maintaining superior viewing clarity.

The Zenfone 8 is built on a beautiful 5.9" display with 120 HZ refresh rate and resolution of 1080 x 2448 pixels, while the Zenfone 8 Flip offers the same resolution in a 6.67" OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Together, the Zenfone 8 series deliver superior display performance based on visual processing technologies by Pixelworks, including the following:

The Company's precision HDR tone mapping provides exceptional contrast and color depth with up to 1 billion hues and access to more HDR content with certification from top content providers, including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube. Absolute Color Accuracy Every Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented, high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average delta E less than 1, which means that the human eye cannot detect any deviation from perfect color reproduction.

DC Dimming Reduces eye strain and visual sensitivity that can occur at low brightness on OLED screens. To dim the screen, Pixelworks' innovative solution dynamically adjusts the display's current to reduce the screen flickering associated with conventional Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming.

"We are excited to see our ongoing strategic collaboration with Pixelworks continue to elevate the visual quality of Zenfone smartphones to new heights," said Bryan Chang, General Manager, Smartphone Business Unit at ASUS. "The smartphone display is the consumer's window to the world. ASUS has always attached great importance to the display experience for our users. We made display quality the major differentiator for our Zenfone 8 series by incorporating the industry-leading visual processing technologies of Pixelworks to transform consumer entertainment into breathtaking cinematic experiences they can enjoy anywhere they go."

"We congratulate ASUS on the launch of their newest flagship series phones," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. "The integration of our display technology in the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip are the latest testament to a long-standing partnership that continues to deliver standout display performance with stunning visuals for today's mobile phone users. We look forward to our continued collaboration with ASUS as we push the boundaries of visual performance in smartphones."

Availability

ASUS announced and officially launched the Zenfone 8 series on May 12, 2021 to the global markets and is expected to be commercially available right after launch.

About ASUS

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world's best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world's most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2019 and ranks as one of Forbes' World's Best Regarded Companies and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

