2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Electric CUV North American Virtual Premiere on May 24

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 12, 2021

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Electric CUV North American Virtual Premiere on May 24

Save the date as Hyundai will present the all-new 2022 IONIQ 5 to the North American market on Mon., May 24 at 12:00 p.m. PT. IONIQ 5 introduces advanced technology, innovative use of interior space and a new global electric platform. During the virtual presentation the following executives will share insights about the IONIQ 5.

  • Jos Muoz, Global Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor Company | President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America | President and CEO, Hyundai Motor America
  • Simon Loasby, Hyundai Vice President, Head of Hyundai Styling
  • Olabisi Boyle, Vice President, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America

IONIQ 5's progressive design explores a new freedom offered by a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform. IONIQ 5 is also a power source on wheels. The innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function allows customers to freely use or charge electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment out of the vehicle. During the debut, Hyundai's leadership will discuss commitment to electrification, IONIQ 5 design, North American product attributes and other major announcements.

IONIQ 5 goes on sale this fall. The IONIQ 5 North American virtual premiere will take place May 24th at 12:00 p.m. PT at: https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/2022-ioniq-5. Click to add to your calendar.

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assuranceour promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

