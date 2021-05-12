Logo
BioNTech Aims Higher After Success of Covid-19 Vaccine

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Flush with Covid-19 vaccine cash, BioNTech SE (

BNTX, Financial) has set its sights higher. The German biotech's goal is to become what CEO Ugur Sahin calls a "global immunotherapy powerhouse."

"We are in a quite unique position to strategically invest cash flow from our Covid-19 vaccine into further maturing the company, deliver multiple product launches over the next five years," Sahin said during the company's first-quarter earnings conference call. BioNTech's global goal is to build a "21st-century immunotherapy powerhouse," he said.

Thanks in large part to the success of BioNTech's shot, the company's shares are up about 285% to $189 in the past year, although it has traded as high as $213 during the same period. Its mRNA vaccine generated revenue of $2.47 billion in the first quarter, with the bulk coming from profit sharing with BioNTech's U.S. partner, Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial).

Before the first-quarter virus blowout sales were announced, analysts were ambiguous about the company's stock. Five rated it a buy or strong buy and five a hold, according to Yahoo Finance. It was assigned an average target price of $147 and a high of $212. This week SVB Leernik maintained its market perform rating for the shares, while Bryan Garnier & Co. cut its recommendation from buy to neutral.

For the full year, BioNTech expects vaccine sales to hit $15 billion. And orders for next year are already pouring in; Europe has asked for 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

To achieve its objective of expanding beyond the Covid vaccine, the biotech company is conducting three promising vaccine trials this year.

1392553086303645696.png

One of the vaccines being tested will be matched with a cancer drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (

REGN, Financial) and Sanofi (SNY, Financial) and another combined with the oncology medicine Keytruda from Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK, Financial).

BioNTech has also begun to expand geographically. The company has established subsidiaries in Germany and Turkey, as well as the U.S. Next on the agenda is Asia, where a Southeast Asia regional headquarters is going into Singapore. Part of the plan there is to build a sophisticated manufacturing plant that will increase annual capacity by several hundred million doses of vaccines.

Disclosure: The author has a position in Sanofi.

Barry Cohen has nearly 40 years experience in communications and marketing, the majority in senior positions at large international health care companies, including Abbott Laboratories and Bayer Inc. He has contributed to a number of financial websites, writing primarily about the stocks of health care companies.