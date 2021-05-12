Logo
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Opens Brand-New Community in West Dallas

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Westerly, the Companys Second Multifamily Community in Texas, is Opening with High Demand

Fort Washington, PA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL) (www.TollBrothers.com), the nations leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental subsidiary, and partner Canyon Partners Real Estate, today announced the opening of Westerly, a brand-new luxury multifamily community located at 411 West Commerce Street in Dallas, Texas. Westerly is open for resident move-ins and leasing at the community has already reached 36%.

Westerly is our second community to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and will be a great addition to our growing portfolio in Texas, said Charles Elliott, President, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. Westerly leased over 100 units in less than two months, which speaks to the quality of our residences and the incredible customer service we provide at each of our communities.

Westerly, a 331-apartment home community located in West Dallas offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plan styles. Designed for the modern dweller, Westerly combines spacious floor plans, coveted industrial touches, and modern, sleek finishes into a one-of-a-kind contemporary apartment. Each apartment home features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring in living areas, LED bathroom mirror lighting, smart thermostat, keyless entry, included personal in-home WiFi, and HD local channel package.

Inspired by the prevailing winds from the west, the urban contemporary community celebrates the industrial spirit and innovation of West Dallas. Alive with local energy, Westerlys curated amenities are designed to inspire active lifestyles and artistic endeavors. Westerly residents will enjoy amenities including a resident lounge with gaming and expo kitchen, complimentary coffee bar, maker spaces, art studio, two-story fitness center with outdoor yoga, coworking spaces and conference room, expansive pool with elegant cabanas and fire feature, courtyard with grills and pizza oven, and a sky lounge with incredible city views.

Westerly serves as a gateway to downtown Dallas centrally connected by the landmark Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and Continental Avenue pedestrian bridge, said Tommy Rhodus, Regional Director of Acquisition and Development, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. The vibrant neighborhood served as an inspiration to the community, including its active personality and rugged refinement.

Westerly is set along the Trinity River and just minutes from downtown Dallas, providing an abundance of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Westerlys authentic, close-knit neighborhood offers residents numerous local activities including views atop Reunion Tower, hiking and biking at Trinity Overlook Park, delicious cuisine at Trinity Groves, entertainment at Kessler Theatre, and much more.

Toll Brothers Apartment Living manages the development and marketing of Westerly. Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (Greystar) is acting as the leasing and property manager. For more information regarding Westerly, please visit their website: www.WesterlyDallas.com. For retail inquires contact Amy Pjetrovic ([email protected]) and Gabi Shaff ([email protected]) with Venture DFW.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL). Toll Brothers Apartment Living is bringing the same quality, value, and service familiar to luxury home buyers throughout the country to upscale rental communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living was ranked 11th largest apartment developer in the U.S. in 2020 by the National Multi-Family Housing Council. The firm has developed more than 6,900 units, has more 4,600 units under management and controls a national pipeline of more than 15,600 units. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of the nations leading builder of luxury homes. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT CANYON PARTNERS REAL ESTATE LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with over $27 billion in assets under management. Over the last ten years, Canyon has invested approximately $5.6 billion of debt and equity capital across over 200 transactions capitalizing approximately $15.1 billion of real estate assets, focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 29 years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages (including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts). For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com

Attachments

John M. PiedrahitaToll Brothers Apartment [email protected] ColeCanyon Partners, [email protected]
