SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Was Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Was Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP announces that a purchaser of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021. KORU designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices, primarily for the ambulatory infusion market.



If you suffered a loss due to KORU Medical Systems' misconduct, click here.



Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Failed to Disclose its Use of Allowances to Incentivize Growth



According to the complaint, on August 4, 2020, KORU announced strong second quarter financial results. Specifically, net sales had increased 44.1% over the previous quarter and gross profit rose 41.3% compared to the same quarter in the previous year.



On November 3, 2020, the Company reported that net sales had declined for third quarter 2020 "primarily attributable to lower clinical trial activity and allowances associated with U.S. sales." Notwithstanding, the Company affirmed its confidence "in the strength of our core business, which is predominately comprised of recurring revenues and excludes clinical trials." On a conference call on November 4, the Company reiterated that the decline in sales was due to "less U.S. clinical trial sales, higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers, and payment discount and distribution fees." To explain why the allowance came into this quarter, the Company acknowledged that customers trying to meet the thresholds began accruing in Q3 2020.



On January 25, 2021, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24 million. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, "[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers." In the press release, the Company also announced that its CEO resigned, effective immediately. On this news, KORU's stock price fell $0,80 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021.



On March 23, 2021, KORU announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, reporting that net sales had been impacted by "growth rebates to secure [the Company's] contractual position with several large customers in 2020" and "payment discounts and distribution fees at our largest distributor."



If you purchased shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, you have until May 25, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.



All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.



Contact us to learn more:


Lauren Levi


(800) 350-6003


[email protected]


Shareholder+Information+Form



Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against KORU Medical Systemssettles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005916/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)