U.S. Bank names Luke Wippler Corporate Treasurer

U.S. Bancorp announced today that Luke Wippler has been named corporate treasurer, effective May 17, 2021. Wippler succeeds John Stern, who was appointed president of the companys Global Corporate Trust and Custody (GCTC) business last month. Stern served as executive vice president and corporate treasurer since 2013.

Wippler, 39, is currently senior vice president and treasury risk executive and has been in corporate finance since joining U.S. Bank in 2002.

Luke has been a valuable member of the Treasury team for 10 years, said Terry Dolan, vice chair and chief financial officer. His knowledge, experience and leadership skills make him an excellent choice for the position of corporate treasurer, and I look forward to partnering with him over the coming years.

Wippler holds a bachelors from the University of St. Thomas and MBA from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. He sits on the board of trustees for the Airplane Owners Pilot Association and is an active volunteer in his community.

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $553 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institutes Worlds Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.

