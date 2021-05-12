The Future of Food & Agriculture: BMO Hosts World-Leading Farm to Market Conference for 16th Consecutive Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Future of Food & Agriculture: BMO Hosts World-Leading Farm to Market Conference for 16th Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021

  • The conference will cover industry leaders from public and private companies across the full spectrum of the food value chain, including agribusiness, fertilizer, ag chemicals, food and beverage, cannabis, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant sectors

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets is hosting its 16th annual Farm to Market Conference on May 19th and 20th, 2021. Once again, this year's conference will be virtualand feature thematic panel sessions, company presentations and one-on-one meetings.

All businesses involved in the food chain from fertilizer, ag chemical and agribusiness, to food and beverage, cannabis, supply chain logistics, grocery retail and restaurants have experienced volatility since the start of the pandemic, which is expected to continue to have resounding effects. In addition, the industry faces enhanced ESG investing targets as well as higher commodity prices and increased demand, which are driving inflation costs. During the conference, global institutional investors, financial sponsors and companies will have access to company presentations and thematic panel discussions addressing these and other relevant and timely topics across the entire agri-food industry.

As the debate about how the world will eat in a post-COVID world continues to take shape, Kelly Bania, Food Retail & Distribution Analyst, will host fireside chats with major U.S. retailers Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) and food service distributor US Foods (USFD).

On day two, Bania, along with Ken Zaslow, Food & Agribusiness Analyst, will co-host Kroger (KR), Kellogg (K) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on ESG Across the Food Chain, while Joel Jackson, Fertilizer and Chemicals Analyst, will host CF Industries, FMC and OCP Group for an ESG and Crop Input Producer panel.

Other BMO analysts hosting the conference include Andrew Strelzik, Restaurants Analyst and Tamy Chen, Cannabis Analyst.

Senior executives from more than 90 companies leading agribusiness, fertilizer, ag chemicals, food and beverage, cannabis, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant businesses will discuss important industry trends. Participants include:

  • Albertsons (ACI)
  • Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
  • Bayer (BAYN.gr)
  • BHP (BHP)
  • Bunge (BG)
  • CF Industries (CF)
  • Corteva (CTVA)
  • FMC (FMC)
  • Kellogg Co (K)
  • Kroger (KR)
  • Mosaic (MOS)
  • Nutrien (NTR)
  • Tyson Foods (TSN)
  • Sanderson Farms (SAFM)
  • U.S. Foods (USFD)
  • Yara (YAR)

News media who would like to receive a copy of the agenda, access certain Webcast presentations or request a telephone interview about the conference and market sentiment are asked to contact BMO Media Relations using the contact details below. Note: There will be some restrictions for media on access to certain speakers. Details will be provided upon registration.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-food--agriculture-bmo-hosts-world-leading-farm-to-market-conference-for-16th-consecutive-year-301290172.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)