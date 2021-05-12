Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc Buys ModivCare Inc, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Quanex Building Products Corp, Cheesecake Factory Inc

- New Purchases: MODV, CALM, GLDD, CBRL, ROIC, FUL, CMA, DVN, KNX, SEE,
- Added Positions: KAR, MTRN, NTCT, KAMN, WERN, MTDR, SMP, PRGS, PRSP, QTS, PRAA, ARGO, CSGS, HSC, TSEM, AIN, CNDT, BDC, SP, UEIC, OEC, DBI, PNFP, OXM, ENSG, RBC, KLIC, TPH, LNTH, MEI, STL, ABCB, CBZ, PPBI, SFNC, CNOB, TCBI, DLX, THS, MTX, GEF, SBCF, ONTO, KRG, WGO, JW.A, VRNT, URBN, SXI, ABM, TCBK, AUB, UMH, DOC, FBMS, ICFI, CENTA, GVA, EAF, BHE, BDN, VBTX, EPC, EFSC, FBNC, FRME, BANC, SASR, HUBG, KN, KNL, SR, NWE, NUVA, RUSHA, CTT, FI, CGNT, CGNT, FCPT, ESRT, IDA, EPAC, ASTE, DRQ, ITGR, PEB, SHO, CODI, MWA, LOCO, LNDC, KALU, ANIP, ESTE, PINC, HUN, CRI, CONE, ABC,
- Reduced Positions: NXGN, AEIS, DY, STAY, GPI, NTGR, MDC, MTG, ALB, TCF,
- Sold Out: CTB, NX, CAKE, MYRG, BOOM, CADE, AVNS, DISCA, NUE, WAL, PE,
These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC
- Designer Brands Inc (DBI) - 4,006,410 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) - 410,105 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) - 2,776,037 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 596,783 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
- Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) - 352,203 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66%
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $139.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 267,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.38 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 713,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,863,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 143,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 842,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,563,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materion Corp (MTRN)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Materion Corp by 74.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.61 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 551,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in NetScout Systems Inc by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,376,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kaman Corp (KAMN)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Kaman Corp by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.66 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $54.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 753,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $19.95. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,064,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $48.04, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 841,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.Sold Out: Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $24.94.Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57.Sold Out: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in MYR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.61 and $74.95, with an estimated average price of $63.17.Sold Out: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in DMC Global Inc. The sale prices were between $44.32 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $57.38.Sold Out: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bancorp. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34.Reduced: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 86.1%. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 188,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc by 37.81%. The sale prices were between $96.33 and $124.05, with an estimated average price of $108.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 188,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 23.53%. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.984000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 292,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 30.89%. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 4,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 40.4%. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 885 shares as of 2021-03-31.
