Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc Buys ModivCare Inc, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Quanex Building Products Corp, Cheesecake Factory Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ModivCare Inc, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Quanex Building Products Corp, Cheesecake Factory Inc, MYR Group Inc, DMC Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc. As of 2021Q1, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+counselors+of+maryland+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC
  1. Designer Brands Inc (DBI) - 4,006,410 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  2. Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) - 410,105 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  3. Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) - 2,776,037 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
  4. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 596,783 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  5. Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) - 352,203 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66%
New Purchase: ModivCare Inc (MODV)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $139.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 267,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.38 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 713,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,863,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.53 and $173.54, with an estimated average price of $152.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 143,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 842,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 66,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,563,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materion Corp (MTRN)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Materion Corp by 74.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.61 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 551,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NetScout Systems Inc (NTCT)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in NetScout Systems Inc by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,376,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kaman Corp (KAMN)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Kaman Corp by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.66 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $54.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 753,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $19.95. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,064,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $48.04, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 841,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57.

Sold Out: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in MYR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.61 and $74.95, with an estimated average price of $63.17.

Sold Out: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in DMC Global Inc. The sale prices were between $44.32 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

Sold Out: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bancorp. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

Reduced: NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc by 86.1%. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 188,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc by 37.81%. The sale prices were between $96.33 and $124.05, with an estimated average price of $108.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 188,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 23.53%. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.984000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 292,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 30.89%. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 4,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 40.4%. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc still held 885 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC. Also check out:

