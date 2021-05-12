Alphasimplex Group, Llc Buys PRA Health Sciences Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Athene Holding, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BMC Stock Holdings Inc,

New Purchases: PRAH, PBCT, ATH, COHR, BMTC, GCMG, ABBV, ATVI, GBDC, DD, ADV, LH, THG, MKTX, ACIW, RACE, ON, DM, NCR, SJM, PRG, ABT, SQ, SNAP, ZS, ROKU, AMGN, TWLO, DKNG,

Investment company Alphasimplex Group, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys PRA Health Sciences Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Athene Holding, Coherent Inc, Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, , Parsley Energy Inc, QEP Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphasimplex Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Alphasimplex Group, Llc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 63,691 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72% Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 16,548 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) - 17,666 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 19,827 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 143,124 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 143,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 46,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $255.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 41,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.62, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 142,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 190.89%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $431.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 98,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.