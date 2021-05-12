Logo
Alphasimplex Group, Llc Buys PRA Health Sciences Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Athene Holding, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BMC Stock Holdings Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alphasimplex Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PRA Health Sciences Inc, People's United Financial Inc, Athene Holding, Coherent Inc, Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, , Parsley Energy Inc, QEP Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphasimplex Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Alphasimplex Group, Llc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphasimplex+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC
  1. TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 63,691 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
  2. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 16,548 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio.
  3. PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) - 17,666 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 19,827 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  5. People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 143,124 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 143,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 46,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $255.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 41,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.62, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 142,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 190.89%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $431.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 98,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider