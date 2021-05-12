Mariner Investment Group Llc Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund, Vistra Corp, Sells Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund,, Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc

New Purchases: FE, BGB, VST, NHF, JDD, PW, NML, FIF, PHD, SMM, GER, HIE, EOD, EAD, MIE, PPR, DSU, KMF, GCV,

Harrison, NY, based Investment company Mariner Investment Group Llc Current Portfolio ) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund, Vistra Corp, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, RMR Mortgage Trust, sells Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund,, Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mariner Investment Group Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO) - 276,170 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 70,000 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) - 242,173 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% GDL Fund (GDL) - 231,502 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 117,112 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.06%

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 63,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.65 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 63,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 47,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Power REIT. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.57, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 8,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in RMR Mortgage Trust by 90.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 97,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 89.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 63,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $5.66, with an estimated average price of $5.48. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 143,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.93.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $8.06, with an estimated average price of $7.83.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.17 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.95.