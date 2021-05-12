Logo
Mariner Investment Group Llc Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund, Vistra Corp, Sells Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund,, Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Harrison, NY, based Investment company Mariner Investment Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund, Vistra Corp, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, RMR Mortgage Trust, sells Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund,, Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mariner Investment Group Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mariner+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC
  1. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO) - 276,170 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
  2. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 70,000 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) - 242,173 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
  4. GDL Fund (GDL) - 231,502 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  5. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 117,112 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.06%
New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $13.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 63,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.65 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 63,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 47,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Power REIT (PW)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Power REIT. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.57, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 8,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM)

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in RMR Mortgage Trust by 90.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.7. The stock is now traded at around $11.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 97,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 89.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 63,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL)

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $5.66, with an estimated average price of $5.48. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 143,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc (MMU)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.93.

Sold Out: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $8.06, with an estimated average price of $7.83.

Sold Out: Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc (MVF)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.17 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Sold Out: DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Sold Out: Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC. Also check out:

