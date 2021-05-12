Security National Bank Of So Dak Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Globant SA

New Purchases: IJK, SPY, INTC, UNH, VWO, ALNY, WFC, WOR,

Sioux City, IA, based Investment company Security National Bank Of So Dak Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Intel Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Globant SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank Of So Dak. As of 2021Q1, Security National Bank Of So Dak owns 94 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,587 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 10,082 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,313 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,277 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Nike Inc (NKE) - 29,375 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.583600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $73.45, with an estimated average price of $61.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 94.88%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 19,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2246.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $192 and $232.11, with an estimated average price of $212.51.