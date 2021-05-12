Security National Bank Of So Dak Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Globant SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Security National Bank Of So Dak Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Globant SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sioux City, IA, based Investment company Security National Bank Of So Dak (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Intel Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Paycom Software Inc, Globant SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank Of So Dak. As of 2021Q1, Security National Bank Of So Dak owns 94 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+bank+of+so+dak/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,587 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 10,082 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,313 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,277 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 29,375 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.583600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $73.45, with an estimated average price of $61.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 94.88%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 19,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2246.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $192 and $232.11, with an estimated average price of $212.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK. Also check out:

1. SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK's Undervalued Stocks
2. SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SO DAK keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider