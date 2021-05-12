Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Datadog Inc, MongoDB Inc, Sells 8x8 Inc, Upland Software Inc, Kaleyra Inc

New Purchases: ZM, DDOG, MDB, CRWD, NEWR,

Shawnee Mission, KS, based Investment company Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Datadog Inc, MongoDB Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, New Relic Inc, sells 8x8 Inc, Upland Software Inc, Kaleyra Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $466 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 139,368 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Domo Inc (DOMO) - 781,371 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 518,441 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,277 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Facebook Inc (FB) - 98,477 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 35,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 130,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $251.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 39,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 46,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $57.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 90,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.167700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 141,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVMK Inc by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 574,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kaleyra Inc. The sale prices were between $9.16 and $20, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.