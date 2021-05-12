Logo
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Datadog Inc, MongoDB Inc, Sells 8x8 Inc, Upland Software Inc, Kaleyra Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Shawnee Mission, KS, based Investment company Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Datadog Inc, MongoDB Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, New Relic Inc, sells 8x8 Inc, Upland Software Inc, Kaleyra Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $466 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whetstone+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 139,368 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  2. Domo Inc (DOMO) - 781,371 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  3. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 518,441 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,277 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 98,477 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 35,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 130,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $251.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 39,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 46,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $57.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 90,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.167700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 141,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SVMK Inc (SVMK)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVMK Inc by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 574,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kaleyra Inc. The sale prices were between $9.16 and $20, with an estimated average price of $14.67.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
