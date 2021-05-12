Tandem Capital Management Corp Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Schlumberger, Ventas Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Applied Materials Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: PM, TY, U, TFC, XRAY, GNRC,
- Added Positions: SLB, VTR, VRSK, GM, QCOM, CSIQ, STNE, FTV, HD, MRVL, BIPC, VZ, WIX, SMG, IAC, XP, VUG, SYY, BRK.B, VNQ, AAPL, CMCSA, PYPL, CFX, VIG, DIS, ITOT, V, GE, FIVG, PEP, MTCH,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, LMT, RTX, JNJ,
- Sold Out: VIAC, ACAD, AZN, BIV,
For the details of TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tandem+capital+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,116 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 146,844 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 81,593 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 17,817 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,093 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)
Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $290.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 192.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 55,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $171.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:
1. TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TANDEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying