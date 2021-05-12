Tandem Capital Management Corp Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Schlumberger, Ventas Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Applied Materials Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: PM, TY, U, TFC, XRAY, GNRC,

Investment company Tandem Capital Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Schlumberger, Ventas Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Tri-Continental Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Applied Materials Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tandem Capital Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Tandem Capital Management Corp owns 82 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,116 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 146,844 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 81,593 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 17,817 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,093 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $290.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 192.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 55,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $171.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.34%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.