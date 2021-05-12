Logo
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Energ

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa . As of 2021Q1, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa owns 104 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+bank+of+sioux+city+iowa+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,607 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,165 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,339 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,322 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 28,049 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1707.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.839700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $550.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA . Also check out:

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider