Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Energ

New Purchases: TPL, HYMB, CWI, WFC, PFE, BND, OXY, EEM, CEQP, SPY, SCHD,

TPL, HYMB, CWI, WFC, PFE, BND, OXY, EEM, CEQP, SPY, SCHD, Added Positions: ADP, XOM, IBM, AFL, VZ, WMT, DHR, DLR, GIS, GOOGL, BAH, CL, EXR, CTSH, STT, LDOS, NUE, HD, JNK, KMB, RTX, ORCL, NVDA, AMZN, JPM, CMCSA, IBB, PEP, LOW, IP, BMY, VWO, ITW, DIS, CVX, VO,

ADP, XOM, IBM, AFL, VZ, WMT, DHR, DLR, GIS, GOOGL, BAH, CL, EXR, CTSH, STT, LDOS, NUE, HD, JNK, KMB, RTX, ORCL, NVDA, AMZN, JPM, CMCSA, IBB, PEP, LOW, IP, BMY, VWO, ITW, DIS, CVX, VO, Reduced Positions: MINT, VEA, TMO, TSN, NKE, AAPL, QCOM, TKR, BLDR, TGT, MSFT, SLB, J, GOOG, BRK.B, PRU, PII, CARR, UNP, MA, LIN, CMI, VB, MKC, WAB, UTG, OTIS, KO, FTV, DE, PG, MRK, ABT,

MINT, VEA, TMO, TSN, NKE, AAPL, QCOM, TKR, BLDR, TGT, MSFT, SLB, J, GOOG, BRK.B, PRU, PII, CARR, UNP, MA, LIN, CMI, VB, MKC, WAB, UTG, OTIS, KO, FTV, DE, PG, MRK, ABT, Sold Out: VT, VDE,

Investment company Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Tyson Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa . As of 2021Q1, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa owns 104 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,607 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,165 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,339 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,322 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% Nike Inc (NKE) - 28,049 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1707.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.839700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $550.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.