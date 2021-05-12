Cypress Capital Management Llc Buys General Motors Co, Pfizer Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Coca-Cola Co

New Purchases: BR, AZN, CI, SWAV, TGT,

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Cypress Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Pfizer Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Dow Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Danaher Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Capital Management Llc owns 169 stocks with a total value of $727 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,704 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 138,884 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,114 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 63,531 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 360,140 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92%

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $159.835500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $261.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 555.41%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 764.41%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 193,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 626.79%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2188.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 62.83%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 113,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 125.57%. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.