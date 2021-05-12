Logo
Cypress Capital Management Llc Buys General Motors Co, Pfizer Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Cypress Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Pfizer Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Dow Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Danaher Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Capital Management Llc owns 169 stocks with a total value of $727 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CYPRESS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CYPRESS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,704 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 138,884 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.84%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,114 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 63,531 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 360,140 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92%
New Purchase: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $159.835500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $261.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Cypress Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 555.41%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 764.41%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 193,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 626.79%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2188.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 62.83%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 44.95%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 113,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Cypress Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 125.57%. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Cypress Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of CYPRESS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

