Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. As of 2021Q1, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation owns 2 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 822,101 shares, 50.58% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 145,469 shares, 49.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.58%. The holding were 822,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 49.42%. The holding were 145,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.