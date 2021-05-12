Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

For the details of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/conrad+n.+hilton+foundation/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 822,101 shares, 50.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 145,469 shares, 49.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Conrad N. Hilton Foundation initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.58%. The holding were 822,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Conrad N. Hilton Foundation initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 49.42%. The holding were 145,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Conrad N. Hilton Foundation sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.
