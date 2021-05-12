SCP Investment, LP Buys FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Liberty Broadband Corp

New Purchases: FTOC, TME, MPC, PDCE, ENPH, RUN, NOVA, PSX, LBRT, PAA, CVE, KOS, NEX,

FTOC, TME, MPC, PDCE, ENPH, RUN, NOVA, PSX, LBRT, PAA, CVE, KOS, NEX, Added Positions: RH, FTCH, HL, KGC, FTI,

RH, FTCH, HL, KGC, FTI, Reduced Positions: AL, ET,

AL, ET, Sold Out: BABA, CFII, LBRDK, SPXU, TWM, SRE, VTOL, DVN, AG, BTG, EXTN,

Investment company SCP Investment, LP Current Portfolio ) buys FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Marathon Petroleum Corp, PDC Energy Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Liberty Broadband Corp, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCP Investment, LP. As of 2021Q1, SCP Investment, LP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 900,000 shares, 25.10% of the total portfolio. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 1,250,000 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% RH (RH) - 80,000 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67% Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 5,500,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Boston Properties Inc (BXP) - 240,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio.

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCP Investment, LP added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.240100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCP Investment, LP added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.8.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.