SCP Investment, LP Buys FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Liberty Broadband Corp

- New Purchases: FTOC, TME, MPC, PDCE, ENPH, RUN, NOVA, PSX, LBRT, PAA, CVE, KOS, NEX,
- Added Positions: RH, FTCH, HL, KGC, FTI,
- Reduced Positions: AL, ET,
- Sold Out: BABA, CFII, LBRDK, SPXU, TWM, SRE, VTOL, DVN, AG, BTG, EXTN,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCP Investment, LP
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 900,000 shares, 25.10% of the total portfolio.
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 1,250,000 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
- RH (RH) - 80,000 shares, 15.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
- Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 5,500,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio.
- Boston Properties Inc (BXP) - 240,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio.
SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hecla Mining Co (HL)
SCP Investment, LP added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.240100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
SCP Investment, LP added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFII)
SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)
SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)
SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.8.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.
