MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Artius Acquisition Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Cowen Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Netflix Inc, MicroStrategy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MYDA Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Artius Acquisition Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Cowen Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, Sony Group Corp, sells Intel Corp, Netflix Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MYDA Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, MYDA Advisors LLC owns 182 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MYDA Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/myda+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MYDA Advisors LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ) - 630,600 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2002.00%
  3. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 29,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.75%
  4. Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 160,000 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.27%
New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.555700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 200,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)

MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 135,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $18.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.508100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc by 2002.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 630,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 547.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 64,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.53 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 268.18%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $684.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67.

Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)

MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64.

Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)

MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of MYDA Advisors LLC. Also check out:

