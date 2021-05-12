MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Artius Acquisition Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Cowen Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Netflix Inc, MicroStrategy Inc

- New Purchases: EQC, COWN, JBLU, SONY, HLT, WD5A, JEF, AMRK, TTD, URBN, VZ, ATH, MTACU, DD, UA, ATC, BTWN, WPF, PLYA, PEB, CMLF, DIS, GLUU, XBI, VIAC, EURN, BKNG, SNOW, XME, DDS, CCIV, DKS, RADA, TINV, FTOCU, GMTX, CCJ, CVX, CNTY, VXX, DISCA, GDDY, APEI, ASLN, BNED, CELC, KSMTU, FNKO, FL, UUUU, CRSA, SFTW, HZON, TDACU, EGHT, NVEE, JOF, RMNI, LOKB, QUMU, FPAC, FPAC, GNPK.U, GSL, IMBI, CRHC.U, LFTR, DIA, CPNG, NBSE, RSVA, STRM, SCPE.U, AWH, CCOI, WWE, POWW, PRTY, DCTH, TACO, FULC, YVR, MOGO, EAF, ENZ, MTNB, GRNQ,
- Added Positions: AACQ, MSGS, PGNY, JAMF, JAMF, CHTR, NDLS, WOW, SGMS, GPRO, IAC, FB, VRT, CRTO, VNTR, KNX, PCYO, IPI, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, TREB, RBAC, UNIT, SPNT, GSAH, LEAP, GOGO,
- Reduced Positions: IACA, NOACU, PSTH, LTHM, ASAQ, T, ASLE, AMRS, ACTG, DNMR, CRHC, CND.U, GHVIU, CERT, GOAC, AVLR, SPNV, NMTR, DDMXU, DDMXU, IPOF, ANGI, HZON.U, CRWD, CTAC.U, ATAC.U, NARI,
- Sold Out: INTC, NFLX, MSTR, ACAM, PPLT, TLS, GM, BTWNU, MGNI, LFAC, SLV, ATVI, DMYD.U, NGMS, GME, AMZN, DAC, NTR, SI, UWMC, MSFT, VFF, UPST, NEBCU, IPOC, TTWO, RTP, WPF.U, AMBA, LAC, SVOKU, DM, FLEX, DDD, SLGL, FOUR, AMBC, HYFM, SPRQ.U, CAP.U, MRVI, LCYAU, CCX.U, SCOAU, AZEK, GMDA, CRIS, VGAC, THCAU, NVAX, CFII, IIAC.U, AQB, ASUR, IGACU, JWS, VVOS, CSTM, AFMD, AMPY, SEAH, HPX.U, RLGT, ABUS, ALTO, VLDR, REED,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio.
- Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ) - 630,600 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2002.00%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 29,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.75%
- Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 160,000 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.27%
MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.555700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 200,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)
MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 135,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $18.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
MYDA Advisors LLC initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.508100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc by 2002.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 630,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 547.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 64,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 64.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.53 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
MYDA Advisors LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 268.18%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $684.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67.Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)
MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
MYDA Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.
