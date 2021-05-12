Logo
West Family Investments, Inc. Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, iShares MBS ETF, TC Energy Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Fidus Investment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Evanston, IL, based Investment company West Family Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, iShares MBS ETF, TC Energy Corp, Boeing Co, Sierra Metals Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Fidus Investment Corp, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, SLR Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Family Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, West Family Investments, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of West Family Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+family+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of West Family Investments, Inc.
  1. Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) - 1,627,960 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 70,639 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 754,022 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio.
  4. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 590,330 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 193,085 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 859,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 85,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 77,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 66.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 25,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS)

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sierra Metals Inc by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,418,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Barings BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5.

Sold Out: Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS)

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidus Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $14.25.

Sold Out: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6.

Sold Out: SLR Investment Corp (SLRC)

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in SLR Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $18.34.

Sold Out: SLR Senior Investment Corp (SUNS)

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in SLR Senior Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $15.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of West Family Investments, Inc.. Also check out:

1. West Family Investments, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. West Family Investments, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. West Family Investments, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that West Family Investments, Inc. keeps buying
