West Family Investments, Inc. Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, iShares MBS ETF, TC Energy Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Fidus Investment Corp

- New Purchases: LUMN, MBB, TRP, GDXJ, ABNB, PYPL, FCX,
- Added Positions: BA, SMTS, UAL, GOLD, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: TWO, RC, KYN,
- Sold Out: TSLA, BBDC, FDUS, OCSL, SLRC, SUNS, TCP, TSLX, OCSI, PNNT, FCRD, CGBD, GRUB, TPVG, FSKR, NAD, LNSR, PFLT, IQI, GBDC, EQS, NEWT, SMLP, TCPC, FSK, EVFM, SKT,
These are the top 5 holdings of West Family Investments, Inc.
- Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) - 1,627,960 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 70,639 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 754,022 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio.
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 590,330 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 193,085 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 859,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 85,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 77,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 66.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 25,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS)
West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sierra Metals Inc by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,418,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Barings BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5.Sold Out: Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidus Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $14.25.Sold Out: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6.Sold Out: SLR Investment Corp (SLRC)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in SLR Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $18.34.Sold Out: SLR Senior Investment Corp (SUNS)
West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in SLR Senior Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $15.01.
