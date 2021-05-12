West Family Investments, Inc. Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, iShares MBS ETF, TC Energy Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Fidus Investment Corp

New Purchases: LUMN, MBB, TRP, GDXJ, ABNB, PYPL, FCX,

LUMN, MBB, TRP, GDXJ, ABNB, PYPL, FCX, Added Positions: BA, SMTS, UAL, GOLD, CSCO,

BA, SMTS, UAL, GOLD, CSCO, Reduced Positions: TWO, RC, KYN,

TWO, RC, KYN, Sold Out: TSLA, BBDC, FDUS, OCSL, SLRC, SUNS, TCP, TSLX, OCSI, PNNT, FCRD, CGBD, GRUB, TPVG, FSKR, NAD, LNSR, PFLT, IQI, GBDC, EQS, NEWT, SMLP, TCPC, FSK, EVFM, SKT,

Evanston, IL, based Investment company West Family Investments, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, iShares MBS ETF, TC Energy Corp, Boeing Co, Sierra Metals Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Barings BDC Inc, Fidus Investment Corp, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, SLR Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Family Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, West Family Investments, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) - 1,627,960 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 70,639 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 754,022 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 590,330 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 193,085 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 859,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 85,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 77,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 66.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 25,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Sierra Metals Inc by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.8, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,418,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Barings BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidus Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $14.25.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in SLR Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $18.34.

West Family Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in SLR Senior Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $15.01.