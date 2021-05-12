Logo
Tower Bridge Advisors Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Walmart Inc, PTC Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Tower Bridge Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Walmart Inc, PTC Inc, ONEOK Inc, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Bridge Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Tower Bridge Advisors owns 219 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+bridge+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOWER BRIDGE ADVISORS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 277,808 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 472,674 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 129,568 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,995 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 200,801 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $116.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1707.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $261.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $369.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 535.19%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $211.734600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 461.33%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 97,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.46%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 109.42%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 723.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Deere & Co by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $375.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $53.6 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $56.01.

Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51.

Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.

Sold Out: Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.69 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $15.47.



