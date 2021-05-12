Tower Bridge Advisors Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Walmart Inc, PTC Inc

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Tower Bridge Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Walmart Inc, PTC Inc, ONEOK Inc, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Bridge Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Tower Bridge Advisors owns 219 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 277,808 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 472,674 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 129,568 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,995 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 200,801 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $116.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1707.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $261.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $369.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 535.19%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $211.734600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 73,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 461.33%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 97,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 95.46%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 109.42%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $373.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 723.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors added to a holding in Deere & Co by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $375.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $53.6 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $56.01.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.

Tower Bridge Advisors sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $12.69 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $15.47.