Telemark Asset Management, LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells First Solar Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: CAT, HLT, MRNA, VMI, DOCU, TWTR, HES, RSVA, ST, GM, FFIV, IOSP, SCCO, FCX, BWA, ROCK, FTAI, MSGM,
- Added Positions: ZM, ALK, FIVN, SP, MSFT, AAWW, PATK, VRRM, UBER, AMRC, PLAY, AXON, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: CDXS, GOOGL, TER, TRIP, FB, TRMB, NVDA, BKNG, RNG, ASPN, TECK, TWLO, NOW, TTGT, W, JBLU, BRKS, AMSC,
- Sold Out: FSLR, ADI, AAPL, MCHP, LRCX, XPO, SABR, PLAN, CDNS, QCOM, CRWD,
For the details of Telemark Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Telemark Asset Management, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,000 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio.
- Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 2,454,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.66%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 2,025,000 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 150,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 275,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $238.932100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.328400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 92.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $162.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SP Plus Corp (SP)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SP Plus Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $36.06, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 849,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Patrick Industries Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.
