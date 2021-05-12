Logo
Telemark Asset Management, LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells First Solar Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Telemark Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, sells First Solar Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemark Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Telemark Asset Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Telemark Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/telemark+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Telemark Asset Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,000 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio.
  2. Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 2,454,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.66%
  3. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 2,025,000 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
  4. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 150,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 275,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $238.932100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.328400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 92.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $162.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SP Plus Corp (SP)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SP Plus Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $36.06, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 849,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Patrick Industries Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Telemark Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Telemark Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Telemark Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Telemark Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Telemark Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider