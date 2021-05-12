Telemark Asset Management, LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells First Solar Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: CAT, HLT, MRNA, VMI, DOCU, TWTR, HES, RSVA, ST, GM, FFIV, IOSP, SCCO, FCX, BWA, ROCK, FTAI, MSGM,

CAT, HLT, MRNA, VMI, DOCU, TWTR, HES, RSVA, ST, GM, FFIV, IOSP, SCCO, FCX, BWA, ROCK, FTAI, MSGM, Added Positions: ZM, ALK, FIVN, SP, MSFT, AAWW, PATK, VRRM, UBER, AMRC, PLAY, AXON, DIS,

ZM, ALK, FIVN, SP, MSFT, AAWW, PATK, VRRM, UBER, AMRC, PLAY, AXON, DIS, Reduced Positions: CDXS, GOOGL, TER, TRIP, FB, TRMB, NVDA, BKNG, RNG, ASPN, TECK, TWLO, NOW, TTGT, W, JBLU, BRKS, AMSC,

CDXS, GOOGL, TER, TRIP, FB, TRMB, NVDA, BKNG, RNG, ASPN, TECK, TWLO, NOW, TTGT, W, JBLU, BRKS, AMSC, Sold Out: FSLR, ADI, AAPL, MCHP, LRCX, XPO, SABR, PLAN, CDNS, QCOM, CRWD,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Telemark Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Caterpillar Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, sells First Solar Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemark Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Telemark Asset Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Telemark Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/telemark+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,000 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 2,454,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.66% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 2,025,000 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 150,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 275,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $238.932100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $250.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.328400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 92.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $162.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SP Plus Corp by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $36.06, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 849,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Patrick Industries Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $91.96, with an estimated average price of $78.56. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

Telemark Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.