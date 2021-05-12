Millrace Asset Group, Inc. Buys Quotient Technology Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Quidel Corp

- New Purchases: QUOT, ECPG, VSPR, NUVA, BW, JACK, SIMO, NTRA, STC, ACLS, AMNB, CLH, ZVO, INTT, OCX, FTAI, ASPN, DLTH, ACTG,
- Added Positions: SITM, ACIW, PRTS, SPXC, TTEC, SDC, LITE, SPNE, BMRA, CSBR, DRTT, INFU, GTYH, RMNI, VMD, ORBC, WTRH, YTRA, GAIA, MMSI, LPSN, CRY, MXL, CMTL, APYX, ALTG,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, LOVE, MEG, DMTK, STIM, VG, PRCH, SMED, BHE, MOS, REAL, EBIX, TLS, RSVAU, STAA, CSII, HLIT, AXTI, KLIC, BCOV, VECO, OZK, RPD, CPS, SYNA, KIRK, WIFI, TPC, AVNS, FIVN, QNST, ABST, VICR, UPLD, CERS,
- Sold Out: TRHC, QDEL, PFSW, IMMR, VCEL, HEAR, LEAF, PRGX, TRIT, ICAD, AKTS, VCYT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.
- Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 281,261 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) - 287,777 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.28%
- Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 461,203 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29%
- Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 78,731 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.47%
- Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) - 90,677 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 281,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 90,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 325,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 47,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 326,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $116.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 27,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SiTime Corp (SITM)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in SiTime Corp by 322.62%. The purchase prices were between $90.54 and $148.49, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 24,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 197.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 60,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 119.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 190,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPX Corp (SPXC)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPX Corp by 78.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $61.36, with an estimated average price of $56.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 54,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 129.95%. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $102.847500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 22,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 79.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 233,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.Sold Out: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PFSweb Inc. The sale prices were between $6.38 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.17.Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94.Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34.Sold Out: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $27.49.
