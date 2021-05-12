Millrace Asset Group, Inc. Buys Quotient Technology Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Quidel Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. Buys Quotient Technology Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Quidel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Millrace Asset Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Quotient Technology Inc, Encore Capital Group Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, NuVasive Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, sells Magnite Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Quidel Corp, PFSweb Inc, Immersion Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millrace Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Millrace Asset Group, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millrace+asset+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.
  1. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 281,261 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) - 287,777 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.28%
  3. Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 461,203 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29%
  4. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 78,731 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.47%
  5. Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) - 90,677 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 281,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 90,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 325,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 47,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 326,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $116.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 27,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SiTime Corp (SITM)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in SiTime Corp by 322.62%. The purchase prices were between $90.54 and $148.49, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 24,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 197.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 60,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 119.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 190,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPX Corp (SPXC)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPX Corp by 78.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $61.36, with an estimated average price of $56.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 54,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 129.95%. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $102.847500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 22,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 79.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 233,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Sold Out: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PFSweb Inc. The sale prices were between $6.38 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.17.

Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94.

Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34.

Sold Out: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $27.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Millrace Asset Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Millrace Asset Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Millrace Asset Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Millrace Asset Group, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider