Heritage Trust Co Buys Applied Materials Inc, General Motors Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, The Walt Disney Co, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BP, HCA, NWL, PXD, MRNA, PM, SIVB, IDU, OGS, RCL, SYY, VT, WY,
- Added Positions: AMAT, GM, XOM, VTIP, OKE, DTE, AMZN, AMT, T, JPM, V, JNJ, CMCSA, MPC, MRK, BLK, BAC, COF, CVX, ORCL, RSP, HD, VZ, MS, ADP, UNP, CMI, ALK, ACN, DE, QCOM, CSCO, LHX, CAPE, AMGN, MO, FISV, WMT, WMB, PCAR, AVY, PG, OGE, DUK, REGN, TROW, TGT, TMO, CARR, ARCC, COP, VIG, MMM, GS, DAL, ROK, MTN, ZBH, NSC, RTX, NKE, NBIX, BMRN, MU, MAR, CSX, USHY, IJR, IVW, CVS, DVN, ET, EMR,
- Reduced Positions: NEE, DIS, SPY, AXP, BMY, DHR, MSFT, TXN, PFPT, PYPL, GOOG, XRAY, PB, HON, TIP, MCD, ADBE, CRM, UNH, VPU, ZTS, ABT, GOOGL, BRK.B, PNC, XEL, DON, VB, VOO, VNQI, UL, KO, PFE, CBSH, PANW, ORLY, GLW, MA, LOW, INFO, IBM, FB, IWR, BANF, GPC, FDX, WM, AFL, IR, AA, VAW, VGT, ISRG, IWM, COST, JNK, BBY, SPGI, BSX, EMB, PPG, FCX, KMB, KHC, DHI,
- Sold Out: AGG, VRTX, AON, FNF, WEC, ENBL,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 661,851 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,149 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,629 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 307,966 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 42,294 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $205.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 76.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in General Motors Co by 390.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 45.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 90.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 96.80%. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49.Sold Out: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)
Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.06 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.22.
