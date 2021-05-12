Heritage Trust Co Buys Applied Materials Inc, General Motors Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, The Walt Disney Co, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: BP, HCA, NWL, PXD, MRNA, PM, SIVB, IDU, OGS, RCL, SYY, VT, WY,

Added Positions: AMAT, GM, XOM, VTIP, OKE, DTE, AMZN, AMT, T, JPM, V, JNJ, CMCSA, MPC, MRK, BLK, BAC, COF, CVX, ORCL, RSP, HD, VZ, MS, ADP, UNP, CMI, ALK, ACN, DE, QCOM, CSCO, LHX, CAPE, AMGN, MO, FISV, WMT, WMB, PCAR, AVY, PG, OGE, DUK, REGN, TROW, TGT, TMO, CARR, ARCC, COP, VIG, MMM, GS, DAL, ROK, MTN, ZBH, NSC, RTX, NKE, NBIX, BMRN, MU, MAR, CSX, USHY, IJR, IVW, CVS, DVN, ET, EMR,

Reduced Positions: NEE, DIS, SPY, AXP, BMY, DHR, MSFT, TXN, PFPT, PYPL, GOOG, XRAY, PB, HON, TIP, MCD, ADBE, CRM, UNH, VPU, ZTS, ABT, GOOGL, BRK.B, PNC, XEL, DON, VB, VOO, VNQI, UL, KO, PFE, CBSH, PANW, ORLY, GLW, MA, LOW, INFO, IBM, FB, IWR, BANF, GPC, FDX, WM, AFL, IR, AA, VAW, VGT, ISRG, IWM, COST, JNK, BBY, SPGI, BSX, EMB, PPG, FCX, KMB, KHC, DHI,

Sold Out: AGG, VRTX, AON, FNF, WEC, ENBL,

Investment company Heritage Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, General Motors Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, BP PLC, Newell Brands Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, The Walt Disney Co, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Heritage Trust Co owns 226 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 661,851 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,149 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,629 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 307,966 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 42,294 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $205.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 76.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in General Motors Co by 390.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 45.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 40,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 90.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 96.80%. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49.

Heritage Trust Co sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.06 and $7.33, with an estimated average price of $6.22.