Highbridge Capital Management Llc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Sells Colfax Corp, Velodyne Lidar Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV

- New Purchases: VIAC, CCX, CCX, ACND, DKNG, SRSA, CAP, SOAC, SVAC, HEC, EVBG, BAND, CRSA, ACEV, CFRX, TWTR, GSAH, SD,
- Added Positions: DHR,
- Reduced Positions: VLDR, BDX, GFLU, CHPT, BKNG, KKR, DM,
- Sold Out: CFXA, CCIV, PLTR, CFIVU, AMR, ALTUU, CONXU, SRSAU, COOLU, CAP.U, ATAC.U, BILL, FTOC, IPOC, VIIAU, NEP, SPRQ.U, RVI, PEB, NUVB, LPSN, ZNGA, AEP, CCV.U, NH,
- GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 991,428 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 257,508 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.56%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,044,485 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
- Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 84,069 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.91%
- Quotient Ltd (QTNT) - 5,321,991 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 432,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 1,226,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 192,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp (SRSA)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,163,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $251.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 257,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Colfax Corp (CFXA)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $154.08 and $205.31, with an estimated average price of $176.21.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.Sold Out: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIVU)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.53.Sold Out: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.67.Sold Out: Altitude Acquisition Corp (ALTUU)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.
