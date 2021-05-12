Highbridge Capital Management Llc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Sells Colfax Corp, Velodyne Lidar Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV

New York, NY, based Investment company Highbridge Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Danaher Corp, Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp, sells Colfax Corp, Velodyne Lidar Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Palantir Technologies Inc, CF Acquisition Corp IV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highbridge Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Highbridge Capital Management Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,

GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 991,428 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 257,508 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.56% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,044,485 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 84,069 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.91% Quotient Ltd (QTNT) - 5,321,991 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 432,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 1,508,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 1,226,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 192,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,163,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 33.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $251.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 257,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $154.08 and $205.31, with an estimated average price of $176.21.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.67.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.