Argent Trust Co Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Target Corp, Baxter International Inc, General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases: EWJ, SHV, IEUR, CRWD, SPLK, BIP, MBB, IWS, SPT, VEEV, FANG, VAC, MAIN, TYL, TTEC, LUV, PH, LPX, IONS, EXC, DLR, CHDN, CRL, ALNY, A, FTNT, ICF,

Added Positions: SPY, LMT, DHI, QCOM, HD, WMT, TFC, PM, AEP, AMGN, ENB, V, GILD, ZBH, FIS, KO, JNJ, EFA, IEFA, ABT, CVX, JPM, BABA, IVV, VTV, VUG, MMM, APD, INTC, MSFT, CRM, USB, ABBV, IJH, AMZN, BAC, CL, CMCSA, CCI, CFR, DE, EMR, HON, MS, FB, IEMG, IJR, VWO, ABC, CVS, SCHW, DD, MMP, MCD, MRK, TMO, RTX, VZ, WBA, DIS, MA, IQV, GOOG, BIV, T, AIG, AZO, BK, BLK, C, COP, CPRT, COST, LLY, NEE, FAST, FISV, GSK, GPN, GS, HAL, IP, LRCX, MAR, MMC, MCHP, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, NKE, NSC, NVS, LIN, BKNG, SBR, SLB, SWKS, SBUX, TSN, UL, UPS, VFC, VLO, WM, WMB, XLNX, LDOS, BX, ULTA, AVGO, CHTR, SSNC, TSLA, NXPI, GM, BAH, KMI, PANW, ZTS, AGG, BSV, CAPE, IGIB, EEM, GDXJ, IEF, IJT, IWD, RSP, VCIT, VIG, PLD, ATVI, ALL, AMT, AMP, ADI, ADSK, BP, KMX, CE, CTSH, COO, CMI, D, DUK, ECL, FMC, GE, MTCH, KMB, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MCO, ORLY, ORCL, PPG, PVH, PEG, ROK, ROST, RDS.A, SNY, STE, TROW, TJX, TFX, TXN, TOL, TRP, WCN, ANTM, XEL, EBAY, CEF, DAL, DFS, VRSK, FRC, APTV, NOW, KEYS, BKI, PYPL, YUMC, LW, LYFT, ALC, UBER, CARR, DEM, DVY, EMB, GVI, IEI, IJS, IVW, IWM, PFF, SCHE, TIP, XLY,

Reduced Positions: TGT, PFE, AAPL, BAX, ITOT, MINT, ADP, GD, BRK.B, CME, IWB, CNC, GOOGL, MDLZ, LEN, NOC, TSM, CB, ATO, GOLD, BDX, BMY, CBRE, CM, CAT, CI, DHR, EPD, FCX, LHX, IBM, LAMR, LEG, LNC, LOW, MKC, VTRS, RF, RGLD, SCI, SHW, SYK, WFC, FTV, PINS, BND, IWF, IWY, QQQ, SCZ, VB, VCSH, VMBS, VNQ, VOT, AFL, AKAM, LNT, MO, ANSS, AMAT, ATR, AJG, AZN, CSX, CTAS, CLX, STZ, DRI, ETN, EW, EA, FDX, GIS, GPC, HIG, HSY, HRL, HBAN, IDXX, ISRG, KSU, KR, LH, MKTX, NVO, OMC, PNC, PPL, PKI, PGR, PRU, ROP, TRV, SWK, TRMK, VRTX, VOD, NEO, DG, GMAB, PSX, PNR, SYF, CHCT, SITE, CBTX, CTVA, GLD, HDV, IAU, IJK, IWO, MOAT, MTUM, MUB, PKW, SCHB, SDY, TLT, VBK, VBR, VTI, VYM, XLC, XLF, Sold Out: BMRN, VIAC, SFNC, G, CRNC, ITE,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Argent Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells Target Corp, Baxter International Inc, General Dynamics Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Argent Trust Co owns 476 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 576,488 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 240,280 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 234,024 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 150,560 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,909 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 82.36%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 139.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 60,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $28.09.