Argent Trust Co Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Target Corp, Baxter International Inc, General Dynamics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Argent Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells Target Corp, Baxter International Inc, General Dynamics Corp, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Argent Trust Co owns 476 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Argent Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argent+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Argent Trust Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 576,488 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 240,280 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 234,024 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 150,560 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,909 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 82.36%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 139.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 60,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Sold Out: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $28.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Argent Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Argent Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Argent Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Argent Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Argent Trust Co keeps buying
