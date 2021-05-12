Argent Trust Co Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Target Corp, Baxter International Inc, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: EWJ, SHV, IEUR, CRWD, SPLK, BIP, MBB, IWS, SPT, VEEV, FANG, VAC, MAIN, TYL, TTEC, LUV, PH, LPX, IONS, EXC, DLR, CHDN, CRL, ALNY, A, FTNT, ICF,
- Added Positions: SPY, LMT, DHI, QCOM, HD, WMT, TFC, PM, AEP, AMGN, ENB, V, GILD, ZBH, FIS, KO, JNJ, EFA, IEFA, ABT, CVX, JPM, BABA, IVV, VTV, VUG, MMM, APD, INTC, MSFT, CRM, USB, ABBV, IJH, AMZN, BAC, CL, CMCSA, CCI, CFR, DE, EMR, HON, MS, FB, IEMG, IJR, VWO, ABC, CVS, SCHW, DD, MMP, MCD, MRK, TMO, RTX, VZ, WBA, DIS, MA, IQV, GOOG, BIV, T, AIG, AZO, BK, BLK, C, COP, CPRT, COST, LLY, NEE, FAST, FISV, GSK, GPN, GS, HAL, IP, LRCX, MAR, MMC, MCHP, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, NKE, NSC, NVS, LIN, BKNG, SBR, SLB, SWKS, SBUX, TSN, UL, UPS, VFC, VLO, WM, WMB, XLNX, LDOS, BX, ULTA, AVGO, CHTR, SSNC, TSLA, NXPI, GM, BAH, KMI, PANW, ZTS, AGG, BSV, CAPE, IGIB, EEM, GDXJ, IEF, IJT, IWD, RSP, VCIT, VIG, PLD, ATVI, ALL, AMT, AMP, ADI, ADSK, BP, KMX, CE, CTSH, COO, CMI, D, DUK, ECL, FMC, GE, MTCH, KMB, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MCO, ORLY, ORCL, PPG, PVH, PEG, ROK, ROST, RDS.A, SNY, STE, TROW, TJX, TFX, TXN, TOL, TRP, WCN, ANTM, XEL, EBAY, CEF, DAL, DFS, VRSK, FRC, APTV, NOW, KEYS, BKI, PYPL, YUMC, LW, LYFT, ALC, UBER, CARR, DEM, DVY, EMB, GVI, IEI, IJS, IVW, IWM, PFF, SCHE, TIP, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, PFE, AAPL, BAX, ITOT, MINT, ADP, GD, BRK.B, CME, IWB, CNC, GOOGL, MDLZ, LEN, NOC, TSM, CB, ATO, GOLD, BDX, BMY, CBRE, CM, CAT, CI, DHR, EPD, FCX, LHX, IBM, LAMR, LEG, LNC, LOW, MKC, VTRS, RF, RGLD, SCI, SHW, SYK, WFC, FTV, PINS, BND, IWF, IWY, QQQ, SCZ, VB, VCSH, VMBS, VNQ, VOT, AFL, AKAM, LNT, MO, ANSS, AMAT, ATR, AJG, AZN, CSX, CTAS, CLX, STZ, DRI, ETN, EW, EA, FDX, GIS, GPC, HIG, HSY, HRL, HBAN, IDXX, ISRG, KSU, KR, LH, MKTX, NVO, OMC, PNC, PPL, PKI, PGR, PRU, ROP, TRV, SWK, TRMK, VRTX, VOD, NEO, DG, GMAB, PSX, PNR, SYF, CHCT, SITE, CBTX, CTVA, GLD, HDV, IAU, IJK, IWO, MOAT, MTUM, MUB, PKW, SCHB, SDY, TLT, VBK, VBR, VTI, VYM, XLC, XLF,
- Sold Out: BMRN, VIAC, SFNC, G, CRNC, ITE,
For the details of Argent Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argent+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 576,488 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 240,280 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 234,024 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 150,560 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,909 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $407.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 82.36%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 30,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 139.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 60,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 41.89%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.Sold Out: (ITE)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.Sold Out: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Simmons First National Corp. The sale prices were between $21.65 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $28.09.
