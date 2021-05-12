Gifford Fong Associates Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, AT&T Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp

New Purchases: LUMN, SPOT, IFF, NOV,

LUMN, SPOT, IFF, NOV, Added Positions: T,

T, Reduced Positions: DD,

DD, Sold Out: EV, CHKAQ, GTXMQ,

Investment company Gifford Fong Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, AT&T Inc, Spotify Technology SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, NOV Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Garrett Motion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gifford Fong Associates. As of 2021Q1, Gifford Fong Associates owns 135 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gifford Fong Associates's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gifford+fong+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,684 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 48,143 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 554,582 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,168 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $224.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gifford Fong Associates added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 143,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gifford Fong Associates sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Gifford Fong Associates sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $3.7.

Gifford Fong Associates sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07.