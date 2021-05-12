Cynosure Management, Llc Buys MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Sells Cloudflare Inc

New Purchases: MSM, GSBD,

MSM, GSBD, Added Positions: CHD,

CHD, Reduced Positions: NET, UNP, V, IVV, IWR,

Investment company Cynosure Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cynosure Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cynosure Management, Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CYNOSURE MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cynosure+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 178,240 shares, 30.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 301,552 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Watsco Inc (WSO) - 46,459 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 252,201 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 41,474 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%

Cynosure Management, Llc initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 32,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cynosure Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 139,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cynosure Management, Llc added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 103.59%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 41,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.