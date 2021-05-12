Financial Life Advisors Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

New Purchases: TLT, VGLT, DELL,

TLT, VGLT, DELL, Added Positions: IGIB, IEFA, IVE, VMBS, EMB, NEAR, IVW, USMV, BSV, SCHZ, RJI, AMZN,

IGIB, IEFA, IVE, VMBS, EMB, NEAR, IVW, USMV, BSV, SCHZ, RJI, AMZN, Reduced Positions: SCHP, VUG, VTV, VBK, IJR, IWM, VOT, VPL, IWR, IGSB, VB, SCHG, BND, SCHE, VOE, LGLV, IWP, EEM, VWO, VBR, VGT,

SCHP, VUG, VTV, VBK, IJR, IWM, VOT, VPL, IWR, IGSB, VB, SCHG, BND, SCHE, VOE, LGLV, IWP, EEM, VWO, VBR, VGT, Sold Out: EFG,

Investment company Financial Life Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Life Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Financial Life Advisors owns 51 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+life+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 507,636 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 350,545 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 150,605 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 326,372 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 234,245 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 86,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 39,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.216300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $4.95 and $5.8, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Life Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.