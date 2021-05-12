Logo
Financial Life Advisors Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Life Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Life Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Financial Life Advisors owns 51 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+life+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS
  1. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 507,636 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 350,545 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 150,605 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
  4. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 326,372 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 234,245 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 86,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 39,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Financial Life Advisors initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.216300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 (RJI)

Financial Life Advisors added to a holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $4.95 and $5.8, with an estimated average price of $5.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Financial Life Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS. Also check out:

1. FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FINANCIAL LIFE ADVISORS keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider