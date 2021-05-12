Searle & Co. Buys APi Group Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: APG, NEM, OKE, ESGC,
- Added Positions: IFF, VZ, PM, TRGP, RTX, PFE, VTRS, EMR, CL, NKE, BDSI, PGR,
- Reduced Positions: DD, T, HZNP, TAK, XERS, VSTA, HRTX,
- Sold Out: LMRK, GILD, AY2, NGL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,591 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,243 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 201,060 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,825 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 93,167 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
Searle & Co. initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 67,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Searle & Co. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Searle & Co. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)
Searle & Co. initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Searle & Co. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Searle & Co. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 95.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Searle & Co. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Searle & Co. added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 180.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Searle & Co. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Searle & Co. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)
Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $12.3.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: Aytu BioPharma Inc (AY2)
Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Aytu BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $6.44.Sold Out: NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)
Searle & Co. sold out a holding in NGL Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.56.
