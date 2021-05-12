Logo
Searle & Co. Buys APi Group Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Searle & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys APi Group Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Targa Resources Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Gilead Sciences Inc, Aytu BioPharma Inc, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searle & Co.. As of 2021Q1, Searle & Co. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Searle & Co.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searle+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Searle & Co.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,591 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,243 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 201,060 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,825 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 93,167 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: APi Group Corp (APG)

Searle & Co. initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 67,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Searle & Co. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)

Searle & Co. initiated holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01. The stock is now traded at around $1.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Searle & Co. added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 95.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 180.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Searle & Co. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $12.3.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Aytu BioPharma Inc (AY2)

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in Aytu BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $6.44.

Sold Out: NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Searle & Co. sold out a holding in NGL Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.56.



