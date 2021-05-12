State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Ecolab Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Contango Oil & Gas Co

- New Purchases: QTRX,
- Added Positions: IFF, ECL, WST, V, ANET,
- Reduced Positions: DD, UL, RDS.A, MCF,
For the details of STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+farm+mutual+automobile+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 38,198,849 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 34,574,792 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 21,813,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 19,186,297 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,781,708 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $90.64, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 29,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 59.90%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $136.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,659,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 166.82%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 171,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 196.35%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $219.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 163,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 77.07%. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $328.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 189,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 443.74%. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $316.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 95,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO. Also check out:
1. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO keeps buying