SNS Financial Group, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Boeing Co, Cummins Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Coon Rapids, MN, based Investment company SNS Financial Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Boeing Co, Cummins Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SNS Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SNS Financial Group, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $714 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 530,565 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 467,366 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,162,607 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 408,583 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 96,203 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $259.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $132.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1692.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.088900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 213,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 245.45%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 42,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 575.93%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 47,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 88,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $146.97, with an estimated average price of $120.16.

SNS Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.