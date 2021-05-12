Palisade Capital Management Llc Buys AdaptHealth Corp, Avid Bioservices Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: AHCO, CDMO, BLFS, DNMR, ROK, QDEL, SEDG, MAR, MITK, NICE, ACN, TTWO, GNRC, NOW, Z, CHKP, BMRN, ICLN, MNKD, XL,
- Added Positions: PING, ICLR, JW.A, VRRM, TMHC, IWM, BLKB, MTOR, PB, B, WAL, PRG, AIMC, EBS, LRN, CVET, BRKS, NATI, PLT, AAN, BRKR, PRMW, UIS, HRTX, DHR, WSFS, DIS, CUZ, SYNH, APH, EGP, ROCK, MSFT, RGEN, SBUX, ACIW, PFGC, OIS, AVNT, ROP, SHW, FNV, COR, NGVT, NOC, PDCE, KWR, RNST, AME, HCSG, HD, JPM, MDLZ, RJF, ONTO, SAIA, CSOD, RLJ, FTV, OSW, CAKE, CMP, CFR, DPZ, EA, GPI, ICE, LKQ, MATW, MSA, MD, QCOM, TMO, WWD, FB, TRUP, DEA, ALTR, AEPPL, IAA, ADBE, BDX, DECK, FNF, JNJ, MNR, MNRO, NVDA, TDY, XLNX, V, SSNC, KKR, NMFC, ABBV, BKI, PYPL, VNT, ABT, CMCSA, PEP, PEG, LULU, GM, DOCU, ARKW, IJH, IJR, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: INTU, BURL, RVLV, TXRH, BKE, BL, ZBRA, FISV, AMAT, RGP, RBA, MTCH, AIT, INDB, CSGS, CMC, HNGR, GOOG, CBRL, RTX, IDA, AVGO, HEI.A, WABC, AMZN, ZTS, EXPE, VZ, TSN, BAC, FULT, BABA, ARCC, JNPR, WIX, GOOGL, VST, PFPT, NXPI, IIN, SPY, VMW, INFN, SNCR, GS, WDC, IBM, TDS, RBBN, CRM, CREE, REGN, BKNG, NEM, J,
- Sold Out: BEAT, HMSY, RP, EGOV, CTXS, SAH, AEL, ZM, OMER, ULTA, WWE, WFC, VRNT, RCL, PTC, HA, FDX, AEP, CLNY, SDC, CGNT, CGNT,
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 697,553 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
- Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 693,708 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 308,877 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 476,512 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 625,969 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 644,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $16.64. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 876,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 379,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 260,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $262.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $210.001600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 182.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 788,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $224.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 308,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 887,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,356,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 886,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 368.22%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $214.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: NIC Inc (EGOV)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11.Sold Out: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $46.38.
