Palisade Capital Management Llc Buys AdaptHealth Corp, Avid Bioservices Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Sells BioTelemetry Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, RealPage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Palisade Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AdaptHealth Corp, Avid Bioservices Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Icon PLC, sells BioTelemetry Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, RealPage Inc, NIC Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisade Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Palisade Capital Management Llc owns 233 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisade+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 697,553 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
  2. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 693,708 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
  3. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 308,877 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 476,512 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  5. Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 625,969 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
New Purchase: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 644,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $16.64. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 876,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 379,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 260,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $262.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $210.001600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 182.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 788,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Icon PLC by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $224.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 308,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 887,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,356,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 886,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 368.22%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $214.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11.

Sold Out: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $46.38.



