TRB Advisors LP Buys Union Pacific Corp, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Moody's Corporation, S&P Global Inc

New Purchases: NFLX, SE,

NFLX, SE, Added Positions: UNP, MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL,

UNP, MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: AMZN, V, FB,

AMZN, V, FB, Sold Out: MCO, SPGI, MA, VRSN,

New York, NY, based Investment company TRB Advisors LP Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Moody's Corporation, S&P Global Inc, Mastercard Inc, VeriSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRB Advisors LP. As of 2021Q1, TRB Advisors LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRB Advisors LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trb+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 350,000 shares, 32.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 440,000 shares, 21.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.71% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 175,000 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,500 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.91%

TRB Advisors LP initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $484.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TRB Advisors LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TRB Advisors LP added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.97%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TRB Advisors LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.39%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TRB Advisors LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TRB Advisors LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TRB Advisors LP sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

TRB Advisors LP sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

TRB Advisors LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

TRB Advisors LP sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.