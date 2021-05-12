Oarsman Capital, Inc. Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

New Purchases: FIXD, COF, FCX, MOS, EXPE, FNDE, ARKK, CI, GBTC, BMO, BA, USB, MJNA,

FIXD, COF, FCX, MOS, EXPE, FNDE, ARKK, CI, GBTC, BMO, BA, USB, MJNA, Added Positions: VOD, WFC, T, USFR, SPYD, IJT, IJH, OSK, JCI, V, EWJ, LLY, SCHD, RWX, GSY, EFA, EVV, SHM, C, IAU, VEU, DEM, MMM, NVG, TFI, EXAS,

VOD, WFC, T, USFR, SPYD, IJT, IJH, OSK, JCI, V, EWJ, LLY, SCHD, RWX, GSY, EFA, EVV, SHM, C, IAU, VEU, DEM, MMM, NVG, TFI, EXAS, Reduced Positions: SPYG, SPYV, SPSM, VZ, RPM, GLD, GOOG, SPDW, INTC, CVX, SPEM, SH, KMB, SPMD, AAPL, PEP, AMZN, WMT, MTG, TGT, PYPL, IAGG, RWO, CAT, JNJ, MSFT, ABBV, IGSB, NVS, UNH, GE, JPM, PCEF, QCOM, BMY, BRK.B, CVS, NVDA, TCF, MGK, FISV, HELE, MDT, OLN, TSLA, GS, WEC, IJR, XPO, VEA, FDX, PG, SQ, MDY, SCHG, LQD, AMGN, BAC, DE, NEM, AVGO, CCL, PFE, SCHV, IJS, SCHZ, ABT, LNT, CL, FB, GD, MOD, WBA, MUA, BNDX, ACN, ATI, GOOGL, CSCO, FIS, MGEE, MCD, PRU, SCHX, IWP, VWO, PTY, MINT, KO, D, DUK, XOM, FAST, IBM, LMT, OMC, PAYX, RRC, RBC, SWK, IPG, DIS, MCN, SPY, VTI, SCHA, VB, SCHE, DXJ, DWM, AAXJ, MUI, NUV, GIM, TIP, WOOD, MO, MRK, ORCL, PM, VFC, CHY, CEF, CUT,

SPYG, SPYV, SPSM, VZ, RPM, GLD, GOOG, SPDW, INTC, CVX, SPEM, SH, KMB, SPMD, AAPL, PEP, AMZN, WMT, MTG, TGT, PYPL, IAGG, RWO, CAT, JNJ, MSFT, ABBV, IGSB, NVS, UNH, GE, JPM, PCEF, QCOM, BMY, BRK.B, CVS, NVDA, TCF, MGK, FISV, HELE, MDT, OLN, TSLA, GS, WEC, IJR, XPO, VEA, FDX, PG, SQ, MDY, SCHG, LQD, AMGN, BAC, DE, NEM, AVGO, CCL, PFE, SCHV, IJS, SCHZ, ABT, LNT, CL, FB, GD, MOD, WBA, MUA, BNDX, ACN, ATI, GOOGL, CSCO, FIS, MGEE, MCD, PRU, SCHX, IWP, VWO, PTY, MINT, KO, D, DUK, XOM, FAST, IBM, LMT, OMC, PAYX, RRC, RBC, SWK, IPG, DIS, MCN, SPY, VTI, SCHA, VB, SCHE, DXJ, DWM, AAXJ, MUI, NUV, GIM, TIP, WOOD, MO, MRK, ORCL, PM, VFC, CHY, CEF, CUT, Sold Out: SPAB, ROK, ILMN, VO, VYM, TOTL, VTV, GILD, NHLG,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Oarsman Capital, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Mosaic Co, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oarsman Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Oarsman Capital, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oarsman+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,229 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,256 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,608 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.74% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 42,411 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.51% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 49,736 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.088900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 36,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $153.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $163.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 129.84%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.906600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 118,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 396.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 33,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 55,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.102500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 76,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.