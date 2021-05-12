Logo
Oarsman Capital, Inc. Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Oarsman Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, The Mosaic Co, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oarsman Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Oarsman Capital, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oarsman+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,229 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,256 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,608 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.74%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 42,411 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.51%
  5. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 49,736 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.088900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 36,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $153.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 37,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $163.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 129.84%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.906600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 118,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 396.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 33,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 55,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.102500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 76,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.. Also check out:

1. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC. keeps buying
