Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Yea

New Purchases: EFV, IGLB, SCHA, MTUM, PPL, ABC, CVX, ENB, V, RIVE,

EFV, IGLB, SCHA, MTUM, PPL, ABC, CVX, ENB, V, RIVE, Added Positions: GOVT, SPLG, XOM, MBB, EFG, ESGU, VLUE, FTEC, MUB, EMB, SHY,

GOVT, SPLG, XOM, MBB, EFG, ESGU, VLUE, FTEC, MUB, EMB, SHY, Reduced Positions: IGSB, SPIB, SHYG, RODM, SIZE, USMV, SPTL, ACWI, IEF, IHI, QUAL, IYG, AMZN, NEAR, MGC, AOA, USHY, AAPL,

IGSB, SPIB, SHYG, RODM, SIZE, USMV, SPTL, ACWI, IEF, IHI, QUAL, IYG, AMZN, NEAR, MGC, AOA, USHY, AAPL, Sold Out: SAFM, ESGE,

Investment company Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MBS ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, Sanderson Farms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 272,219 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 711,188 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 377,528 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.04% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 89,901 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.58% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 74,506 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78%

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 49,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 35,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 611.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 35,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 47,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $127.83 and $164.2, with an estimated average price of $147.95.

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47.