Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Yea

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Yea

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MBS ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, Sanderson Farms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/client+1st+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 272,219 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 711,188 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 377,528 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.04%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 89,901 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.58%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 74,506 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 49,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 35,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 611.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 35,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 47,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $127.83 and $164.2, with an estimated average price of $147.95.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Client 1st Advisory Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLIENT 1ST ADVISORY GROUP, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider