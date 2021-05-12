Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Digital Realty Trust Inc, DexCom Inc, Sells Veeva Systems Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc

- New Purchases: DXCM, REGN, UIS, IJR,
- Added Positions: ABT, DLR, DIS, LITE, IPGP, NVDA, PYPL, JPM, LLY, ACM, RIO, HD, JNJ, QRVO, KEYS, GM, MA, INCY, VRTX, CRM, WYNN, VMC, COST, DE, ILMN, PCRX, ZTS, CAT, CMCSA, NKE, PG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IPHI, QCOM, GOOG, BA, INTC, PFE, BMY, VZ, UNP, ZS, BABA, ENTG, VLO, CSCO, MVIS, NVO, AXTI, MCD, PFF, MRK, D, CVX, DUK,
- Sold Out: VEEV, DEA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,592 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,015 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,656 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,305 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 58,456 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $330.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $509.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unisys Corp (UIS)
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.67 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 95.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.Sold Out: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $22.03.
