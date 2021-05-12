Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Digital Realty Trust Inc, DexCom Inc, Sells Veeva Systems Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc

New Purchases: DXCM, REGN, UIS, IJR,

Red Bank, NJ, based Investment company Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Digital Realty Trust Inc, DexCom Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Unisys Corp, sells Veeva Systems Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,592 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,015 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,656 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,305 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 58,456 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $330.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $509.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.67 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 95.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $22.03.