Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Digital Realty Trust Inc, DexCom Inc, Sells Veeva Systems Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Red Bank, NJ, based Investment company Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Digital Realty Trust Inc, DexCom Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Unisys Corp, sells Veeva Systems Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUDSON CANYON INVESTMENT COUNSELORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+canyon+investment+counselors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HUDSON CANYON INVESTMENT COUNSELORS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,592 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,015 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,656 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,305 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 58,456 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $330.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $509.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unisys Corp (UIS)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.67 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 95.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 48.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Sold Out: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors Llc sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $22.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of HUDSON CANYON INVESTMENT COUNSELORS LLC.

