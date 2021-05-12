Logo
Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Discovery Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Biechele Royce Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Discovery Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biechele Royce Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Biechele Royce Advisors owns 43 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biechele Royce Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biechele+royce+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Biechele Royce Advisors
  1. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 132,658 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,317 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 243,250 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
  4. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 43,480 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.84%
  5. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 133,271 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 90.84%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 43,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 137.61%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 128,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Biechele Royce Advisors sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Biechele Royce Advisors. Also check out:

