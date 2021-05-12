Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Invitation Homes Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Sells Fifth Third Bancorp, AGNC Investment Corp, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Invitation Homes Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Sells Fifth Third Bancorp, AGNC Investment Corp, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Biltmore Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Invitation Homes Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Facebook Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, sells Fifth Third Bancorp, AGNC Investment Corp, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc, Bank of America Corp, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Biltmore Family Office, LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biltmore Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biltmore+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Biltmore Family Office, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 952,608 shares, 36.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 917,863 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  3. ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) - 233,238 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,453 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54%
  5. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) - 115,042 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.51%
New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $34.625400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $185.456200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 241,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 47.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.02 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37.

Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.

Sold Out: Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Select Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Biltmore Family Office, LLC. Also check out:

1. Biltmore Family Office, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Biltmore Family Office, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Biltmore Family Office, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Biltmore Family Office, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider