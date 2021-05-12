Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Invitation Homes Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Sells Fifth Third Bancorp, AGNC Investment Corp, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc

- New Purchases: INVH, HIMS, CAG, DEO, TAN,
- Added Positions: IPAY, ROBO, PHYS, IAU, JETS, FB, SBRA, OUT, FHB, CLDT, VV, SCZ, DOW, IJR, ICLN, VIRT, EFA, XBI, IJH, BAB, PHO, NEE, DG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VOO, MSFT, BAC, PEP, LRCX, GOOGL, SPY, GOOG, TFC, V, CSCO, FTAI, MUB, HD, AJG, FISV, BRK.B, AMGN, ABBV, VYM, ALL, XLF, KO, RYT, AFL, SO, PFE, T, AMZN, XOM, VZ, XLC, BMY, CVX, IBM, IVV, IGSB, AAMC, NKE, TSLA, PAYX, WFC, CQQQ, CMF, GLD, IGIB, ISRG, MCD,
- Sold Out: FITB, AGNC, NMI, MAC, TSN, SLCT, ARCC, XLE, FXI, GVI, IEI, PFF, TIP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 952,608 shares, 36.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 917,863 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) - 233,238 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,453 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54%
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) - 115,042 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.51%
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $34.625400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $185.456200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 241,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 47.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.02 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37.Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.Sold Out: Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)
Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Select Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.61.
