Biltmore Family Office, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Invitation Homes Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Sells Fifth Third Bancorp, AGNC Investment Corp, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc

Investment company Biltmore Family Office, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Invitation Homes Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Facebook Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, sells Fifth Third Bancorp, AGNC Investment Corp, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc, Bank of America Corp, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biltmore Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Biltmore Family Office, LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 952,608 shares, 36.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 917,863 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) - 233,238 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,453 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.54% ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) - 115,042 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.51%

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $34.625400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $185.456200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 241,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 40.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.410100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 47.36%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC added to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.02 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.

Biltmore Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Select Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.61.